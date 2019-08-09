Legacy Christian takes on Dominion Academy in first scrimmage

XENIA — The Legacy Christian Academy boys varsity soccer team played its first scrimmage contest of the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 9 against Dominon Academy of Dayton, a member of the Ohio Christian Schools Athletic Association. The two schools played to a scoreless tie after one half of play, in a game held on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field.

Legacy Christian finished with an 11-6-1 record last season and advanced two rounds into the postseason. The Knights play in the Metro Buckeye Conference, and their first scheduled regular season game is a nonleague match set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at New Lebanon Dixie.