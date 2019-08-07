Spoerl-Bartlett Field shines at Carroll High

As part of $2.1 Million in improvements, Carroll High School has a new artificial turf athletic field and a new track facility to debut for the 2019 fall sports season.

Even the victory bell has a new home at Carroll High School’s new athletic facility in Riverside.

A huge monogram C marks the center of Carroll High’s brand-new athletic field. The field will be known as Spoerl-Bartlett Field, in honor of legendary CHS coaches Jim Spoerl and Steve Bartlett.

Block letters spelling out CARROLL line the northern end zone at Spoerl-Bartlett Field, the new $2.1 Million facility at Carroll High School, in Riverside.

As part of the school’s renovation which began last February, a new track as well as new pole vault and long jump pits were installed at Patriot Stadium at Carroll High.