Saints make the playoffs

XENIA — They’re in!

Less than 24 hours after announcing that the team was out of the running for the postseason playoffs, and could also be out of business as a franchise, the Ohio Valley Saints announced on Monday, Aug. 5, that the team has now become a late addition into the Premier Amateur Football League’s Tier 2 playoffs.

Moments after his team’s regular season home loss on July 27, team owner and lineman Jordan Blair had suggested there were several potential scenarios that could play out where the 3-5 Saints would earn one of the eight playoff spots in the PAFL.

One playoff eligible team was rumored to be folding before the playoffs would begin, which would bump the Saints into playoff contention.

Another possibility involved possible penalties against a team for violating a league rule, which would knock them out of the post season as well.

Neither of those scenarios played out.

As a result, the Saints had posted on their Facebook page on Sunday that they’d fallen short of making the playoffs. They had also announced that the team had “played its last game as an organization. The Ohio Valley Saints will not be fielding a team next season and we wish everyone the best in whatever their future holds,” the announcement said.

That all changed shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, when Blair got the news from league officials that Ohio Valley was back in, and would be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

“HOLD EVERYTHING!!! Due to a last second event The Ohio Valley Saints are in the 2019 PAFL T2 PLAYOFFS!” the team announced at 6:17 p.m. Monday night.

According to Blair, the Bourbon County Bulls, based out of Kentucky, folded last week. That unfortunate occurrence enabled the Saints to move up in the rankings from their playoff alternate position and into the postseason.

Asked whether the Saints would remain in operation after the playoffs, Blair hinted that a reorganization of the business side of the franchise could bring the team back in a different form. Blair said if that were to pan out, that he’d gladly serve as an advisor for the new team.

Ohio Valley played its regular season home games at Doug Adams Stadium, in Xenia. The second-year team initially played its games on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex’s football field a year ago. A fledgling franchise to making the playoffs in only its second year of existence is already a big accomplishment, but Blair hopes for more.

“We’re excited about this opportunity. Hopefully we can make some noise in the playoffs,” he said.

The Saints will take on the No. 2-seeded West Virginia Storm at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Calvert Field, located on Pioneer Street in East Bank, West Virginia.

Second-year team is in as a No. 7 seed

