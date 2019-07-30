Wednesday Harness Racing Entries

XENIA — Entries for Wednesday’s July 31 first day of Greene County Fair harness racing action. Listed by post position, horse name (driver/trainer)

RACE 1: Ohio Colt Racing Assn. (OCRA) 2 year old fillies, 1st division, pace

Total Purse $12,111

1. Penpaperpaige (Ty Smith/JeffASmith)

2. Bigrisk Cruiser (ScCisco/DaRElliott)

3. Bombeck (DaNoble/DaConkright)

4. Rocking Sass (JeNiswonger/DuArledge)

5. Feel My Freedom (ToDawson/MaDawson)

6. Sassy Lady Art (DaNoble/ScMogan)

7. Mae Be Magic (LeNisonger/JeNisonger)

RACE 2: OCRA 2 year old fillies, trot

1. Muskingum (HuBeatty/HuBeatty)

2. Rose Run Valerie (JeNisonger/DuArledge)

3.Indeed A Dream (DaNoble/JiArledgeJr)

4. Peter’s Queen (HuBeatty/HuBeatty)

RACE 3: OCRA 2 year old colts, first division, pace

Total purse: $11,648

1. Rocked By Numbers (TBA/DeSwartz)

2. Walk This Way (JeNisonger/DuArledge)

3. Bargain Shopper (DaNoble/DaNoble)

4. Tick’s A Yankin (TySmith/RoWeaver)

5. Mcsalty (ScCisco/KiDailey)

6. Friskieontherocks (DaNoble/ScMogan)

RACE 4: OCRA 2 year old colts, first division, trot

Total purse: $10,622

1. Cash Credit (RoHughesJr/RoHughesJr)

2. Magical Stone (RyMiller/DaOmara)

3. Laker’s Warrior (HuBeatty/HuBeatty)

4. Shady Hall (TaHarman/TaHartman)

RACE 5: OCRA 2 year old colts, second division, pace

Total purse: $11,648

1. Rockin’ Scoot (RyWilson/KeSaunders)

2. Megalodon Shark (TBA/KaKauffman)

3. Friskie All Nite (DaNoble/JiArledgeJr)

4. Ubuntu (DaNoble/DaNoble)

5. Big Darby (JaAtwell/JaAtwell)

RACE 6: OCRA 2 year old fillies, second division, pace

Total purse: $12,072

1. Perfect Artist (JeNisonger/JeNisonger)

2. Strawberry Daquri (DaNoble/DaNoble)

3. Amazing Sparkle (LuHanners/JefASmith)

4. Crosswind Layla (ScCisco/DaRElliott)

5. Mcdelicacy (JoECollins/ZaTackett)

6. Isla (JefASmith/JefASmith)

7. Moonlight Sonata (DeWatiker/DuArledge)

RACE 7: OCRA 2 year old colts, second division, trot

Total purse: $10,622

1. Smoking Jet (DeWatiker/TaHartman)

2. Heavenly Hope (MiCaldwell/RoHughesJr)

3. Ooh Baby (JefASmith/JefASmith)

4. Lucky Louie T (DuArledge/DuArledge)

5. Jamahl Chip (HuBeatty/StvMoore)

RACE 8: Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Series, pace

(For horses that have not raced in a claiming race with more than a $6,000 claiming base in the last six starts, or have not raced in a race with purse higher than $5,000 in the last six starts.)

AE: Claiming $5,000

1. E R Vincent (KyMurphy/RoMurphyJr)

2. Just Sharon (EIMurphy/JoHillJr)

3. Fudge (MaDawson/MaDawson)

4. Mr. Coolie (JaArnold/AdShort)

5. A List (JsSmith/RaRSmith)

RACE 9: Signature Series – Ray Henley Memorial, trot

1. Haul N Dash (RaRSmith/RaRSmith)

2.Insomniac (AlHawk/BrGalliers)

3. Body Of Work (DaNoble/TrStohler)

4. Cooter Dunn (RBauslaugh/RBauslaugh)

5. Hititoutofthepark (DaNoble/TrStohler)

6. Sizzling Chips (DaNoble/BrGeorges)

7. Backstage Pass (RaRSmith/RaRSmith)

8. Mr Protab (KeKamann/RuEarleyIII)

RACE 10: Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Series, pace

(For horses that have not raced in a claiming race with more than a $6,000 claiming base in the last six starts, or have not raced in a race with a purse higher than $5,000 in the last six starts.)

AE: Claiming $5,000

1. Why Don’t U Stay (JaArnold/LaFinn)

2. Longlive Rocknroll (KeMoore/RoMurphyJr)

3. Hillbilly Charmer (MiCaldwell/SaCoven)

4. Indian Spirit (AlBinkley/TrStohler)

5. Robin’s Stock (ElMurphy/KeSaunders)

Post time 6:30 p.m. Information provided by the United States Trotting Association.

Post time 6:30 p.m. Information provided by the United States Trotting Association.