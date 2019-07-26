Local drivers enjoy Kil-Kare Shootout

XENIA TOWNSHIP — With more entries than expected for Friday night’s Super Pro Double Up Shootout, the winner’s purse climbed to more than $1,500 as drivers from all over southwest Ohio battled at Kil-Kare Dragway.

Super Pro cars run times over the 1/8-mile drag strip ranging from 3.66 to 7.75 seconds. The starts are then handicapped, with the car with a slower dial-in or predicted performance time leaving first. This makes for a closer race to the finish.

The secret is to have a quick reaction time at the starting line, then run consistent times at or below your dial-in number to the finish line. But if your opponent is quicker at the start, and runs even more consistent to his predicted run time than you are? You lose.

Despite the large car count for Friday’s event, it wasn’t readily known whether drivers competing in the JEGS Super Quick Series were also running in the July 26 Super Pro event, possibly to get some racing research done while racing for Friday’s cash. The JEGS series is racing the fifth and sixth events of its seven-race series, so this weekend’s races could play a pivotal role in determining the series winners for this year.

The JEGS Super Quick Eliminator Series kicks off for the first of two races on Saturday, July 27. Cars in this NHRA North Central Division regional racing class run E.Ts in the 4.5-second to 5.99-second range over the 1/8-mile distance. The top 32 qualifiers in each day’s event will compete for a $2,000 winner’s check and an NHRA Wally trophy.

The JEGS series cars, Super Pro, Pro (5.70- to 8.99-second passes), Sportsman (12 seconds and up), Pro Motorcycle, High School, and Junior Dragster class are each scheduled to race on Saturday and Sunday.

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday with two runs of bracket racing time trials set to begin at 10 a.m. A pair of JEGS Super Quick Series qualifying runs will take place between 1-2 p.m., with bracket elimination rounds set to begin at 2 p.m. The opening rounds of the JEGS Super Quick eliminations are set for 3 p.m.

Sunday gates will again open at 8 a.m. Single time trial runs will take place, however, for both bracket racing and the JEGS series. Bracket eliminations start at noon, with Super Quick series rounds set to start at 1 p.m.

Single-day admission is $15, kids 12 and under get in free. Go to kilkare.com for more racing information.

The Camaro driven by Phil Borton, of Urbana, gets into a wheelstand during a qualifying run with Josh Perk of Piqua, during Friday’s Super Gas division Double Up Shootout at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_PhilBortonJoshPerkUrbPiq_PS.jpg The Camaro driven by Phil Borton, of Urbana, gets into a wheelstand during a qualifying run with Josh Perk of Piqua, during Friday’s Super Gas division Double Up Shootout at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News Safety cones topple from this Corvette’s exhaust, July 26 during qualifying for Friday night’s Double Up Shootout drag race at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_CorvetteCones_PS.jpg Safety cones topple from this Corvette’s exhaust, July 26 during qualifying for Friday night’s Double Up Shootout drag race at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News John Kidd of Waynesville patiently waits for his turn in the qualifying line, Friday July 26 at Kil-Kare Dragway. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_JegsDragster_PS.jpg John Kidd of Waynesville patiently waits for his turn in the qualifying line, Friday July 26 at Kil-Kare Dragway. John Bombatch | Greene County News Christiansburg’s Allen Miller stages his car for a run down the Kil-Kare Dragway 1/8-mile strip, July 27 in Xenia Township. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_AllenMillerChrstnbrg_PS.jpg Christiansburg’s Allen Miller stages his car for a run down the Kil-Kare Dragway 1/8-mile strip, July 27 in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News Doug Miller of Christiansburg lets his “Wild Thing II” Camaro get some air off the starting line, during July 26 qualifying for the Super Pro Double Up Shootout, at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_Camaro3071_PS.jpg Doug Miller of Christiansburg lets his “Wild Thing II” Camaro get some air off the starting line, during July 26 qualifying for the Super Pro Double Up Shootout, at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Three-day race weekend ups the car count

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

