FAIRBORN — Players took advantage of some nice weather to play several Fairborn Tennis League doubles matches, July 17 at Community Park.
The annual singles and doubles tennis league brings tennis enthusiasts from around the Greene County area and beyond onto the Fairborn-area tennis courts for several weeks of exciting and fun-filled tennis.
Eli Coulton, doubles partner with Aaron Madaris, jokes around during a break in Division A doubles tennis action, July 17 at Community Park.
Carrie Jones returns a backhand shot from Pramae Clinton in a Novice Singles match. Clinton won the evenly played match, 7-6, 6-4.
Former Xenia Christian tennis coach Van Holloway serves during a Division A doubles match, July 17 in Fairborn.
Former Wright State University men’s team tennis player Aaron Madaris moves to his right to return a shot. He and partner Eli Coulton won the match 6-2, 6-0 to remain undefeated this season in A Division play.
Former Xenia Christian player Ethan Croucher returns a serve, while former XCS coach Van Holloway plays at the net, July 17 at Fairborn Community Park.