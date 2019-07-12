Fairborn finishes as state runners up

IRONTON — Fairborn’s Little League representative in the Ohio Senior League championships, held July 6-10 at the Rock Hill LL ball diamonds, finished second in the double elimination tournament, to Maumee.

The District 8 champions won their first two games in the state tournament, but Maumee rallied to claim two wins over the Fairborn team to claim the title.

Players for the Fairborn Little League’s Senior division youth baseball team are (in alphabetical order by last name): Cayden Bailey, Carson Campbell, Aiden Davis, Carson Flynn, Noah Gazdik, Brenden Gilden, James Henson, Alex Jarvis, Ethan Johnston, Jared Lauderman, Cody Newsome, Nate Noble and Cayden Osborne.

The Fairborn LL Seniors state runner up team was coached by Mark Gazdik, Donnie Newsome and Melissa Kelly.

The Fairborn Senior League team finished as state runners up at the Ohio Little League youth baseball championship tournament July 6-11 at Rock Hill Little League in Ironton. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_FairbornTeamShot_PS.jpg The Fairborn Senior League team finished as state runners up at the Ohio Little League youth baseball championship tournament July 6-11 at Rock Hill Little League in Ironton. Teams from Maumee and Fairborn pose for a photo after the Ohio Little League Senior League championship final, July 10 in Ironton. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_FairbornMaumeeState_PS.jpg Teams from Maumee and Fairborn pose for a photo after the Ohio Little League Senior League championship final, July 10 in Ironton.

Seniors League team won District 8 title