Central State picked third in SIAC

ATLANTA — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced Preseason All-Conference selections and team projections for the upcoming 2019 season during its SIAC Media Day festivities, July 9, at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Central State University players Kevin Greenhow, Kailen Abrams, Terraris Saffold and Robert Corbin, Jr. were named to the All-SIAC Preseason Team.

Greenhow led the conference with 34 receptions for 880 yards and nine touchdowns last season. In eight games, the 6-foot-3 receiver averaged 110 receiving yards per contest. His best performance was against NCAA Division I – FCS opponent Robert Morris when he caught 11 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. His 276 receiving yards is the most by any Marauder since the school reintroduced the football program in 2005. After posting 207 receiving yards the next week against Tuskegee, Greenhow became the first CSU play to record back-to-back games of 200 or more receiving yards since the 1995 season.

A 6-2 All-American linebacker from Detroit, Abrams emerged as the conference leader in tackles with 118 and an impressive average of 12 tackles per game. He also recorded 2.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Saffold, who finished the season with a career-high 214 rushing yards against Lane, led the SIAC with 1,776 all-purpose yards. The featured back from Hayneville, Ala. finished the season with 874 rushing yards and 362 receiving yards. He also ranked No. 2 in the SIAC averaging 23.6 yards per kick return.

In his first year with the program, Corbin, Jr., proved to be the complete package for Coach Cedric Pearl’s offense as a receiver and blocker. A transfer from the University of Pikeville (Ky.), Corbin, Jr. finished among the SIAC’s top tight ends with 11 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

After last season’s 5-5 overall record and a second-place finish in the SIAC West Division, CSU was picked to finish third in the conference behind Tuskegee and Miles.

The Marauders open up the season Sept. 7 at home against Quincy University (Ill.).

All Central State University home games are scheduled to kickoff at 1 pm. Central State will be partnering with the Gem City Sports Network to provide live radio and video coverage of every home game.

For the schedule details and event information, please go to maraudersports.com.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online on the Marauder University Tickets website centralstate.universitytickets.com.

Abrams https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_kailenabrams_5_PS.jpg Abrams Corbin, Jr. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_robertcorbin_jr_80_PS.jpg Corbin, Jr. Greenhow https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_KEVINGREENHOW_3_PS.jpg Greenhow Saffold https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_terrarissaffold_23_PS.jpg Saffold

Four Marauders earn preseason honors

Information provided by Central State University athletics, maraudersports.com .

