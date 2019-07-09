DBC offering Learn-to-Row classes

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club masters (adult) rowing program will host its late-summer learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the club’s boathouse, 3201 E. River Road, Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women 21 and older, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell.

Sessions are 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

“Rowing is a great way to stay fit and healthy all year long,” says Susan Federinko of Centerville, a family physician who joined the team in 2017. “Besides being a great workout, it requires your full concentration, so it keeps your brain in top shape, too.”

Several current DBC team members are from the Greene County area.

Jane Wittmann of Oakwood, who has been rowing with the club for more than 17 years, is the course instructor and coach of the club’s novice team.

Participants in the April 2019 Learn-to-Row class learn the mechanics of the stroke. Today, they practice twice a week on the Dayton Boat Club’s Novice team and will row in their first regatta on Aug. 3. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_DBCNoviceTeam_PS.jpg Participants in the April 2019 Learn-to-Row class learn the mechanics of the stroke. Today, they practice twice a week on the Dayton Boat Club’s Novice team and will row in their first regatta on Aug. 3.

Information courtesy of the Dayton Boat Club, daytonboatclub.org.

