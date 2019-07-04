Fairborn claims district 8 Little League title

EATON — The Fairborn Little League’s Senior division team won the District 8 tournament June 29 in Eaton, to qualify for this weekend’s state tournament.

The team of ballplayers ranging from 13 to 16 years of age is coached by Dennis Shuttleworth, Kevin Cox and Mike Wischer.

Team members are Isaac Shuttleworth, Garrett Shuttleworth, Ben Wischer, Travis Rogalinski, Matthew Rogalinski, Cohen Bowman, Josh Manning, Matt Cox, Jaylon Melton, James Butler, Korbin Long and Michael Wardle.

The District 8 Champs will now compete in the Senior Little League state tournament, which starts Saturday, July 6 in Ironton. Fairborn’s first game in the state tourney will take place at 10 a.m.

The Fairborn Little League organization has claimed state titles in 1968 and 2001.

Fairborn Little League is playing host to the District 8 12U tournament July 8-13 at the Ernie Apt Fields in Cemex Park. Teams from Fairborn, West Carrollton, Enon, Eaton and Washington Court House will play in a double-elimination tournament that will determine the district’s representative in the 12U state tournament.

The Fairborn 12U team’s first game in the tournament is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Field no. 1.

