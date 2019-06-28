COLUMBUS — The Xenia and Beavercreek-based Club Magic volleyball program didn’t just have success with their regional championship 13U team last month at the Ohio Valley Regional volleyball tournament in Columbus. Two other Club Magic teams — the 17U and the 14U Magic — placed third in their respective age categories at the same tournament.

The 17’s were seeded 4th in the pool and had 3 major upsets in round-robin play. They beat No. 2 seed New Wave, 25-17, 25-8, defeated top seeded Glass City 21-15, 25-14, 16-14, and finished the round robin with a win over third-seeded Buckeye Volleyball Club (VBC) 25-12, 25-17.

In the tournament round, Club Magic 17U beat Positively Charged 25-22, 25-20, and lost a heart breaker in the semifinals to 2 Girls VBC 25-19, 22-25, and 16-18.

In the 14U tournament, the Club Magic representative also placed third. For several members of the Magic 14U team, the 2019 season marked their first in volleyball competition.

The team went 2 – 1 in round robin, qualifying them for the gold division tournament in their bracket. Facing Ashtabula VBC, who was the No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinals, the Magic girls won 17-25, 25-23, 15-13. They then lost in the semifinals to Ace VBC 26-24, 25-17, earning them a third-place finish and bronze medals.

Both teams were coached by Xenia residents Mike and Sarah Roush.