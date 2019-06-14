Newsome gets Carlisle job

CARLISLE — Carlisle High School has named former Legacy Christian Academy coach Brad Newsome as its new head coach, the school announced on its website on June 14. Newsome confirmed the hiring via text on Friday.

“Super excited for the opportunity to coach the players and staff here at Carlisle,” Newsome said in the online article.

He told the Xenia Daily Gazette that he thinks he’ll enjoy coaching the Indians.

“I think I will. … The community has been SUPER welcoming,” Newsome texted Friday.

Newsome guided the Legacy Christian Academy boys high school basketball team to the school’s first-ever Metro Buckeye League title last season with a 20-4 overall record. At one point during the season, Newsome’s Knights went on a school-record 16-game winning streak. For the season, Legacy outscored its opponents by an average of 19.9 points per game.

Newsome was named the Metro Buckeye League, Division IV Southwest District and District 15 Coach of the Year after the 2018-‘19 season. It was the third consecutive year for Newsome to receive District 15 COY honors.

Last April, LCA Athletic Director Bev Moser had informed Newsome that the school wished to move in a different direction.

Carlisle, a Warren County area high school which plays as a member of the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division, has played Legacy Christian as part of its non-league boys high school regular season schedule for the past seven years. The Indians have claimed six of the seven recent meetings, with their only loss coming last season, a 70-46 Knights win in Xenia.

Newsome replaces Don Ridinger who coached the Indians the last four seasons. During that span, Carlisle shared the SWBL Buckeye title with Preble Shawnee after the 2016-‘17 season, and had finished third or better in the division three times.

The Indians ended up 5-18 (3-9 in the SWBL Buckeye) last season, finishing sixth out of the seven teams in the division.

Former Legacy Christian Academy coach Brad Newsome watches the Knights’ Erik Uszynski (32) drive between Emmanuel Christian defenders in a January game. Newsome was hired as the boys varsity head coach at Carlisle High School on June 13. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_NewsomeUszyinski_PS.jpg Former Legacy Christian Academy coach Brad Newsome watches the Knights’ Erik Uszynski (32) drive between Emmanuel Christian defenders in a January game. Newsome was hired as the boys varsity head coach at Carlisle High School on June 13. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.