Sports Digest

Greeneview seeking coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for the following coaches for the Fall 2019 sports season: Assistant football coach; head girls tennis coach; and assistant volleyball coach. If interested, please email mark.rinehart@greeneview.org . A possible Physical Education position may be opening in the school district as well.

SW Track Club holding practices

YELLOW SPRINGS — The 2019 Southwest Ohio Track Club Summer Track & Field program is now conducting practice sessions on the Yellow Springs HS Track. This program is open to elementary, middle school, high school, post collegiate and masters athletes who are looking for a place to practice and compete in track and field. If interested, please contact Club President Peter Dierauer (937-356-8738) or president@swohiotc.org or Coach Ken Rengering (937-241-9153) or coachken@swohiotc.org .

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Greeneview hosting Basketball Camp

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School will be the site of a boys and girls Basketball Skills Camp, led by reknowned NBA and International basketball trainer Tim Donaldson, June 13-14 at the high school. Donaldson will work on the players’ shooting, ball handling, footwork, finishing, passing, rebounding and defensive skills. Boys and girls in grades 3-8 will have camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; student athletes in grades 9-12 will have camp from 1-5 p.m. Cost is $60 per player with a limit of 60 players per session. Bring payment on the day of camp. All checks should be made out to: All Goals Basketball Training. Register by contacting Greeneview coach Tim Hoelle at 937-750-2040 or by email at thoelle.gobuckeyes@gmail.com .

Xenia YRC hosting Spaghetti Fundraiser

XENIA — The Xenia Youth Recreation Club will host its inaugural Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. June 14 at Orchard Lane Events, located at 2185 Ohio State Route 235, in Xenia. A silent auction, prize raffles and games will be available. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Dinner includes a spaghetti dinner, salad, bread stick and a drink.

Xenia YRC provides youth baseball and softball leagues for area kids, and holds its games at the Evans Acres ball fields in Xenia. The public is always invited to come out and enjoy the games.

Driving with Colleen outing, June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Yellow Jackets hosting volleyball camps

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s volleyball team will be hosting three camps and a tournament in July. The Elite Camp, going from July 14-16, is designed for girls entering grades 8–12. This is the highest level of individual camps for girls that are interested in playing volleyball at the next level. Girls at this camp are required to have high school varsity and/or national club team experience.

The individual camp held July 16-18 is designed for girls entering grades 7–12. This is an overall skills camp for individuals who want to improve and enhance their skills while also working on the fundamentals of the game.

Lastly, there is a team camp held July 18-20. Camp is designed for girls freshman, JV and varsity teams. The Spiketacular tournament on July 20th is for any high school level team. Camps are coached by current Cedarville University staff and their players. Rates for residential and commuter, as well as all other information for each individual camp, can be found at cedarville.edu/sportscamps. Sign up now, as prices increase June 24.

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

OHSAA officials training offered

FAIRBORN — High School football officiating classes will be offered July 31 through Aug. 18 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn. The course will be taught by Rob Cowles and Billy Willis. Cost is $115. Scrimmage(s) attendance is required; dates, times and locations will be announced in class. Those interested can register online at ohsaa.myohsaa.org/register. Contact Cowles (robert.cowles63@gmail.com or 937-360-5071, preferably by text) or Willis (wmjwillisjr@gmail.com or 440-821-9695) for class times and further information.

Ellis Classic set for Aug. 16

XENIA — The sixth annual Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Golf Classic to support X*ACT, will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at WGC Golf Course, 944 Country Club Dr. in Xenia. Cost is $75 per golfer, with proceeds benefitting the Xenia Area Community Theater and the Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Theater Scholarship. Closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests will occur, plus golfers have a chance to win a new car sponsored by Matt Castrucci’s Auto Mall of Dayton. Registration is at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9. call (937) 372-0516 or contact director@XeniaACT.org for more details.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

