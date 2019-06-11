Fairborn Little League baseball fun had by all

FAIRBORN — Plenty of Little League baseball was enjoyed on a sunny day at the Ernie Apt Fields in Fairborn. A pair of games for the 7-8 year-old Coaches Pitch division, and the 11-12 year-old Little League division were held, with plenty of scoring for everybody.

The parking lot was packed full of cars, and a good time was had by parents, fans and ball players. The Apt Fields are owned by the Fairborn Cement company.

Fairborn’s Little League organization won state championships in 1968 and 2001.