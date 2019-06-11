Fairborn Little League baseball fun had by all

FAIRBORN — Plenty of Little League baseball was enjoyed on a sunny day at the Ernie Apt Fields in Fairborn. A pair of games for the 7-8 year-old Coaches Pitch division, and the 11-12 year-old Little League division were held, with plenty of scoring for everybody.
The parking lot was packed full of cars, and a good time was had by parents, fans and ball players. The Apt Fields are owned by the Fairborn Cement company.
Fairborn’s Little League organization won state championships in 1968 and 2001.
A member of the Remax The Blakely Bunch Reds smacks a ground-ball single into right field, Tuesday June 11 in Fairborn Little League 7-8 year-olds baseball action.
A Fairborn Angels catcher presents perhaps the smallest pitching target in the county, June 11 at Ernie Apts Fields in Fairborn.
An infielder for the Muffler Brothers Angels of Huber Heights-sponsored Fairborn Little League team fires to first base to throw out a runner, June 11 at Ernie Apts Fields in Fairborn.
The pitcher for the Edward Jones Financial Advisor-sponsored Fairborn Pirates fires a pitch homeward during a game against West Carrollton, June 11 on the Fairborn Little League grounds.
A Fairborn pitcher follows his pitch in an 11-12 year-old Little League game against visiting Enon, Tuesday on the Ernie Apt Fields in Fairborn.
An Enon batter swings and misses during a 11-12 year-old Little League game June 11 in Fairborn.
A coach for the Neff Chiropractic-sponsored Fairborn Braves offers some hitting advice in a Coaches Pitch contest against the Fairborn Indians, June 11 on the Ernie Apt Fields in Fairborn.
A member of the Kiddie Launch Learning Center-sponsored Fairborn Indians has the baseline dust flying as he comes in for a score, June 11 in Fairborn Little League baseball action.