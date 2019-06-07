Errors hurt Scouts in home opener

XENIA — The Hamilton Joes spoiled the 2019 home opener for the Xenia Scouts with a 7-3 win, June 7 at Grady’s Field on the Athletes in Action Sports Complex.

The error bug bit the Scouts on Friday. Hamilton lead-off batter Zach Orn got on base thanks to a misplayed grounder hit to second. Orn then scooted to second on an errant pick-off try, then scored on Preston Miller’s ground-rule double over the left-field fence. Miller than trotted home on Ryan Thompson’s single into centerfield to put the Joe’s out in front 2-0. Another Joe’s batter reached base on a wind-aided ball that started out foul, then tailed into the infield where Scouts’ catcher Allan Goodwin dove and missed the catch.

Xenia committed four errors in the game.

The Scouts scored their first run at home in the third inning. Brett Carson drew a walk, moved to second on Brett Williams’ single into right field, got to third base on a fielding error by the Joe’s third baseman, then scored when Hunter DeLanoy drew a bases loaded walk.

Xenia clean-up hitter Steven Saunders scored the Scouts’ second run of the game in the sixth. He singled into center to get on base, scooted over to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on an infield groundout, then scored when teammate Will Acuff reached on an infield single.

Both teams scored runs in the eighth, with Xenia’s Logan Matson coming across to score for the Scouts, to make the score 4-3 in the Joes’ favor.

Hamilton then broke the game open with three runs in the top of the ninth for the 7-3 lead.

With the Friday-night loss, Xenia and Hamilton are now tied for first place in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League South Division standings with 3-1 records. The two teams are scheduled to play on Saturday night, June 8, back at Grady’s Field for a 7:05 p.m. contest.

Xenia began the season on a three-game winning streak, sweeping the season opening road series against the host Richmond Jazz. The Scouts had been scoring in double digits for their first three games of the season.

Xenia Scouts catcher Allan Goodwin makes a diving try at a towering fly ball that started out in foul territory, then blew back into play. Goodwin lost control of the catch as he hit the ground. Visiting Hamilton went on to defeat Xenia, 7-3, June 7 at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex’ Grady’s Field. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_C23DiveE_PS.jpg Xenia Scouts catcher Allan Goodwin makes a diving try at a towering fly ball that started out in foul territory, then blew back into play. Goodwin lost control of the catch as he hit the ground. Visiting Hamilton went on to defeat Xenia, 7-3, June 7 at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex’ Grady’s Field. John Bombatch | Greene County News Scouts starting pitcher Justin Rasmussen, of Bethel University (Minn.) limited Hamilton batters to three hits and one earned run over six innings of play, and recorded seven strike outs, in Friday night’s home loss. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_X7SP_PS.jpg Scouts starting pitcher Justin Rasmussen, of Bethel University (Minn.) limited Hamilton batters to three hits and one earned run over six innings of play, and recorded seven strike outs, in Friday night’s home loss. John Bombatch | Greene County News Scouts second baseman Logan Matson, of Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.), makes contact in the third inning. Matson reached on an error by the Hamilton third baseman, June 7 in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_X16E5_PS.jpg Scouts second baseman Logan Matson, of Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.), makes contact in the third inning. Matson reached on an error by the Hamilton third baseman, June 7 in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Ryan Thompson of the Hamilton Joes singles into centerfield to score Preston Miller with the second run of the game, Friday at Grady’s Field in Xenia. Hamilton won the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball game against the host Xenia Scouts, 7-3. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_HJ15Hit_PS.jpg Ryan Thompson of the Hamilton Joes singles into centerfield to score Preston Miller with the second run of the game, Friday at Grady’s Field in Xenia. Hamilton won the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball game against the host Xenia Scouts, 7-3. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Hamilton, Xenia tied for division lead

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

