Jamestown tennis courts named to honor former coach

JAMESTOWN — The tennis courts at Frank Seaman Park were renamed in memory of a former Greeneview coach.

Now known as the Jami L. Sears Memorial Courts, they will honor the beloved Sears, who died unexpectedly earlier this spring.

Friends, family members, colleagues, classmates, former students, and tennis players gathered near tennis courts on June 4 — Sears’ birthday — for a ceremony unveiling of the name change. In addition to a sign above the entrance, a concrete placard memorializes Sears with the words “In appreciation for your love of the game and the kids who play it.”

This memorial was proposed by friend and school employee, Debbie Clark. She worked with local contractors, and former classmates of Sears — Kevin Hovan, Bill Dean of Dean Brothers Excavating, Jason Baker of Just Ink Tees, and Ernst Concrete — to construct the memorial placard which was done without any public dollars.

Greene County Parks Director Jon Dobney was on site for the ceremony and had been involved in the process. Dobney, who previously had coached Sears’ daughter, Zoe, said he was pleased to partner with this project, and to remember the life of someone who generously gave to the community and who helped strengthen the Rams tennis program.

Greeneview’s Athletic Director Mark Rinehart and Principal Neal Kasner addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support of the Sears family and the student athletes who were impacted by her loss. Kasner talked about how Sears will not be remembered or honored for her wins or losses, but for the impact she had on the students she worked with. Her memory and legacy will be the relationships she developed and the lives she changed through those relationships, he said.