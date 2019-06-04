Scouts begin 2019 summer league baseball season

XENIA — It’s June, and that means it’s time for Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League action with the Xenia Scouts.

The team began its 2019 campaign Tuesday night at Indiana’s McBride Stadium against the Richmond Jazz. The Scouts held a 5-3 lead when Houghton College catcher Ben Closson hit a two-out double to score new Scout teammates Kent Reeser of Rio Grande, and Loyola’s Brandon Wilson Jr.

Richmond, however, battled back in the bottom of the inning to tie things up at 5-all after five innings of play.

This year’s team has roots in 19 colleges, ranging from small schools like local Cedarville University to large Division I programs like Auburn.

Richmond’s roster has a Wright State Raider on board. Junior Donnie Nicodemus is on the Jazz roster.

According to the team’s xeniascouts.com website, Bubba Cates is back as the team’s manager, with Taylor Hargrove and Drew Osborne as assistant coaches, Garrett Baker the pitching coach and Dave Gnau as general manager.

Xenia will finish up its three-game opening road trip against the Jazz on Thursday, June 6, then the team will return to Grady’s Field for its home opener at 7:05 p.m. this Friday, June 7 for a game against the Hamilton Joes. The Scouts will play six games on the Athletes in Action Sports Complex grounds, before heading back on the road.

The GLSCL season runs through July 23 for Xenia, with an All-Star break set for July 16, at Prasco Park in Mason.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_ScoutsLogo_PS-copy.jpg The 2019 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League season began Tuesday night June 5 with the Xenia Scouts heading on the road to tak on the Richmond Jazz. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_ScoutsPitcher_PS.jpg The 2019 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League season began Tuesday night June 5 with the Xenia Scouts heading on the road to tak on the Richmond Jazz. File photos. Veteran baseball manager Bubba Cates (left) returns as the skipper for the 2019 Xenia Scouts college summer league baseball team. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_CatesMeeting200_PS.jpg Veteran baseball manager Bubba Cates (left) returns as the skipper for the 2019 Xenia Scouts college summer league baseball team. File photos.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Find out more about the Xenia Scouts and the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League at xeniascouts.com and pointstreaksites.com/view/greatlakesleague.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Find out more about the Xenia Scouts and the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League at xeniascouts.com and pointstreaksites.com/view/greatlakesleague.