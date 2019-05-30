National truck series comes to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The drag racing reputation of the local Kil-Kare Dragway has brought in yet another national event. The drag racing organizers at Firepunk Diesel, of Plain City, are bringing the inaugural Outlaw Diesel Revenge all-diesel drag racing event to Kil-Kare, as part of the national Outlaw Diesel Super Series.

Event promoter Lavon Miller of Firepunk said an event opening popped up on the Outlaw Diesel schedule, and Kil-Kare seemed like a natural fit.

“This is our favorite track in Ohio, in terms of testing. The track surface is really good, and we’re 50 minutes away from here. We race at Marion County and at National Trails, but we know that this is a quality track surface that will suit these trucks very well,” Miller said. “Ron Vance, Kil-Kare’s new track manager, has been really good to work with in the past, and so we’re excited to bring a quality show to the Xenia area.”

Miller expects to see between 150-200 race trucks on the Kil-Kare grounds this weekend, including the Firepunk Cummins-powered S-10 Chevrolet truck that is currently listed as the world’s fastest diesel door truck. It made a 4.25-second, 177 mph pass over the 1/8th-mile distance, which is the same distance as Kil-Kare’s all-concrete drag strip.

“We’ve already got people here from Texas and North Carolina, and there’s people coming in from Colorado, Florida and New Jersey, and everyone’s pretty excited about it.”

Miller and the rest of the Firepunk crew hope to make the May 31-June 1 event one for the entire family to enjoy. Some of the weekend highlights include a drag racing grudge race between Bill Lutz and Dean Karnes, a nightly jet dragster exhibition, Power Wheel racing for the kids, a drivers Meet & Greet with the fans, an Xreme Diesel Performance-sponsored Show & Shine competition, Kentucky-based Thoroughbred Diesel is hosting a dyno contest, and a large vending area with several food trucks will be on hand as well.

The honor guard from Wright-Patterson AFB will be at the track, and there may even be a military flyover! According to Miller, paperwork is sitting in the Pentagon pending approval for a military flyover over the weekend, but the series and Firepunk organizers are waiting for confirmation.

Firepunk organizers said it’s possible that the Outlaw Diesel Revenge event could draw up to 4,000 race fans to the Xenia area, and said he hopes to make the race an annual event at Kil-Kare.

The Outlaw Diesel Super Series, presented by AirDog Fuel Preporator features seven racing class divisions ranging from the high-performance Pro Dragster and Pro Modified categories to amateur street truck racing, with diesel trucks that are still capable of making 6.4-second passes over the 1/8-mile distance.

The Outlaw Diesel Revenge event at Kil-Kare is the second points event for the ODSS series. Upcoming races are scheduled for Virginia Motorsports Park (June 21-22), Crossville (Tenn.) Dragway (July 26-27), Crossroads (Ind.) Dragway (Aug. 23-24), Emerald Coast (Fla.) Dragway (Sept. 13-14) and Piedmont (N.C.) Dragway (Oct. 4-5).

Cost is $25 per person, with all kids 12 and under getting in free.

World’s fastest diesel door truck among entrants

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. For event details, please visit the Outlaw Diesel Revenge 2019 event page on Facebook.com, or visit Outlawdieselss.com .

