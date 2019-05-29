Posted on by

Youth baseball fun at Evans Acres


A B&B Atley Farms second baseman keeps his eye on the Pitzer Construction base runner, as the B&B outfielder executes a perfect bubble, during an 8U youth baseball game May 29 on Field 5 on the Evans Acres baseball fields.

A B&B Atley Farms second baseman keeps his eye on the Pitzer Construction base runner, as the B&B outfielder executes a perfect bubble, during an 8U youth baseball game May 29 on Field 5 on the Evans Acres baseball fields.


The Montgomery Insurance & Investments pitcher throws the ball homeward in a 10U youth baseball game at Xenia YRC’s Evans Acres baseball complex in Xenia.


In an 8U youth baseball game, a Xenia Township Firefighter-sponsored ballplayer heaves the ball during warm-ups, May 29 at Evans Acres in Xenia.


Members of the R.W Louderback & Sons Plumbing Co. team warm-up prior to their 12U game against Hillgrove Union Cemetery of Miamisburg, May 29, in Xenia.


A McColaugh Funeral Home-sponsored outfielder does a great job of hitting the cutoff girl, during Wednesday’s 8U youth baseball game at Evans Acres fields in Xenia.


During a timeout, a Jamestown coach ties the right shoe of a Xenia Pitzer Construction player on third base, as the Pitzer player ties his left shoe, May 29, in Xenia.


Fans might’ve done a double take watching Miamisburg’s Taylor Leifheit pitch in Wednesday’s 12U youth baseball game. The Hillgrove Union Cemetery pitcher threw right-handed and left-handed.


Miamisburg’s Taylor Leifheit threw in Wednesday’s 12U both right-handed and left-handed.


A Pitzer Construction batter swings intently at the ball during an 8U youth baseball game at Evans Acres fields in Xenia.


A Xenia Township Firefighter-sponsored ballplayer fouls off a pitch, Wednesday, in an 8U youth baseball game at the Evans Acres baseball fields in Xenia.


A Jamestown B&B Atley Farms-sponsored nabs a ground ball, and looks for the runner, during Wednesday’s 8U youth baseball game at Evans Acres in Xenia.


