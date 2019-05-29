‘Creek rowers strong at Jr. Championships

CINCINNATI — On May 18-19, the Dayton Boat Club competed in 29 races at the Midwest Junior Rowing Championships at Harsha Lake outside of Cincinnati, and several of the team’s members were from Beavercreek.

There were 571 entries representing 47 Midwest clubs, including rowing powerhouses in Chicago and St. Louis. DBC brought almost 90 rowers from the Novice and Varsity Teams to compete. Ten of these rowers hail from Beavercreek: Sarah Merkle (eighth grade), Lilly Hall (eighth), Campbell Lewis (eighth), Dominic D’Aloia (ninth), Harrison Lewis (ninth), Hannah Whitaker (ninth), Neeti Prasad (10th), Sam Phillips (11th), Elena Muir (12th), and Rachel McNutt (12th).

The DBC teams won medals in seven events, and qualified two boats to compete at the USRowing Youth National Championships, to be held June 6-10 in Sarasota, Florida.

DBC rower and Beavercreek High School’s salutatorian McNutt will be traveling to Sarasota to compete in the Varsity Girls 8+. She has also committed to row at Duke University in Fall 2019.

DBC is having an Open Boathouse event to celebrate USRowing’s National Learn to Row Day from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at their boathouse, located at 3040 Great Miami River Recreational Trail, in Moraine. The public is invited to meet some of the club’s rowers and coaches, learn about our equipment, and try an ergometer (rowing machine). Youth rowers 12-18 years old can register for a Summer Learn to Row Camp. No experience is needed.

Get more info at daytonboatclub.org.

Two members of the Dayton Boat Club Girls 8 rowing crew celebrate with a fist bump, after finishing well at the Midwest Junior Rowing Championships, held May 18-19 near Cincinnati. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_DBCGirls8FistBumpMay2019_PS.jpg Two members of the Dayton Boat Club Girls 8 rowing crew celebrate with a fist bump, after finishing well at the Midwest Junior Rowing Championships, held May 18-19 near Cincinnati. Howard Miller | Dayton Boat Club The Dayton Boat Club’s Boys Quad rowing team readies for an event, earlier this month in Cincinnati. The club will hold an Open Boathouse event to celebrate USRowing’s National Learn to Row Day from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the club boathouse, located at 3040 Great Miami River Recreational Trail in Moraine. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_DBCBoysQuadSpring2019_PS.jpg The Dayton Boat Club’s Boys Quad rowing team readies for an event, earlier this month in Cincinnati. The club will hold an Open Boathouse event to celebrate USRowing’s National Learn to Row Day from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the club boathouse, located at 3040 Great Miami River Recreational Trail in Moraine. Howard Miller | Dayton Boat Club McNutt https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_McNuttDuke_PS.jpg McNutt Howard Miller | Dayton Boat Club