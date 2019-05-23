Scott competing at NCAA championships

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Central State University hurdler Juan Scott will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at this week’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, being held May 23-25 at Javelina Stadium by the University of Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Scott, a junior from Dayton, qualified for the national championships by running a 14.05 second time last March at the Emory University Invitational. Scott’s time currently ranks ninth among all NCAA D-II 110-meter hurdlers. A two-time outdoor All-American and a 2017 national champion in the 110-meter hurdles, Scott continues to solidify himself as one of the most decorated hurdlers in CSU history.

“This is the first time I have competed in the state of Texas and I am looking forward to experiencing a new race environment and atmosphere in the stadium,” said Scott. “Many of our meets have been in cold and rainy conditions, so it will be good to finally run in better weather this week. With the likelihood of hot conditions, I think I can run to my full potential this week.”

According to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association website (ustfccca.org), temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s for this weekend’s meet.

After winning the national title in 2017 and finishing sixth in last year’s race, Scott remains motivated to reclaim the top spot in the event.

“My main motivation entering this week has been everything I have gone through as an athlete. I like to remind myself of all the successes and setbacks and use them as learning experiences to help get me where I want to go in the future,” Scott said. “I continue to stay focused on making sure I am doing everything I possibly can to get the results I want.”

Scott enters this week’s championships after winning the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s 110-meter hurdles title for the third straight time. Earlier this week, Scott was named to the USTFCCCA All-Region Team as a 110-meter and 400-meter hurdler.

“I am continuing to follow the workout routine that coach (James) Rollins gives me,” explained Scott. “Under the direction of our athletic trainer, LaShaunta Jones, I have also incorporated a preventive and recovery protocol to keep my health level at 100 percent for competition.”

Scott competed in Friday’s 110-meter hurdles preliminary heat, but results weren’t available at presstime. Saturday’s May 24 110-meter hurdles final is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern, and can be viewed online at NCAA.com.

For a complete list of this year’s competitors and live results, visit – https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=1690 .

Staff Report.

Information provided by Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com .

