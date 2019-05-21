Sports Digest

Xenia offering sports physicals

XENIA — This year,the Xenia Athletic Dept. and Kettering Sports Medicine will be providing sports physicals from 6-8 p.m. Thursday May 23 in the Xenia High School gymnasium. This will be a first-come, first-serve basis for athletes from Xenia High School and Warner Middle School, with a cost of $10 per athlete. Please enter through the athletic entrance on the staff parking lot side.

Must have everything listed below for consent and treatment:

•$10 Cash only

•Final Forms physical printed with parent signature

•Arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

•Athletic wear (No jeans)

NOTE: Athletes will not be seen without their final forms physical printed out and completed with parent signature. Final Forms can be found on the athletic page under the more tab or at https://xenia-oh.finalforms.com .

For any questions or concerns, please email athletic director Nathan Kopp at: nkopp@xeniaschools.org .

Rams 3-Peat shirts deadline nears

JAMESTOWN — Sweatshirts and T-shirts commemorating the Greeneview High School girls track & field team’s third consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference team title are now on sale. Fans can place their order on the sales website at gviewohctrack.itemorder.com, but they better hurry. The deadline to place your order is Thursday, May 23.

Scramble on our Greene set for Friday

BEAVERCREEK — The 21st annual Tom Birt Memorial “Scramble on our Greene” is sponsored by the City of Fairborn and City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation Departments. The outing is played in the memory of Fairborn Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tom Birt, an avid golfer and strong advocate in the field of Parks and Recreation. The scramble will be on May 24, 2018 at Beavercreek Golf Club, with the four-person scramble starting with a shotgun start a 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, a golf goody bag and use of the driving range. Register online at www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Greeneview Golf Scramble, June 8

JAMESTOWN — The 2019 Greeneview Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday June 8 at Locust Hills Golf Course, 5575 North River Road, in Springfield. The event organizers are looking for teams/players, hole sponsors, and door prizes/gifts. Cost per player is $65, hole sponsorship is $100. Go to golfregistrationnetwork.com/WebForms/r_Register?ForNum=84267495&patid=1 to signup, or sponsor.

Greeneview hosting Basketball Camp

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School will be the site of a boys and girls Basketball Skills Camp, led by reknowned NBA and International basketball trainer Tim Donaldson, June 13-14 at the high school. Donaldson will work on the players’ shooting, ball handling, footwork, finishing, passing, rebounding and defensive skills. Boys and girls in grades 3-8 will have camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; student athletes in grades 9-12 will have camp from 1-5 p.m. Cost is $60 per player with a limit of 60 players per session. Bring payment on the day of camp. All checks should be made out to: All Goals Basketball Training. Register by contacting Greeneview coach Tim Hoelle at 937-750-2040 or by email at thoelle.gobuckeyes@gmail.com .

Driving with Colleen outing June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf set for June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

