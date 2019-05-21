Xenia YRC baseball updates

XENIA — Here’s an update on three recent Xenia Youth Recreation Club (YRC) games played on the Evans Acres ball fields in Xenia. To get your team’s games in the newspapers, send us your team’s name, your opponent’s name, the league you are in and the age group, top player performances, where the game was played and, of course, the score.

We’d love to hear from you. Play Ball!

Saturday, May 18

ANDERSON-WILLIAMSON 24, BELLBROOK 0: In 10U game at Bellbrook’s Sackett Wright Park, Anderson-Williamson Insurance (T3) defeated Bellbrook Team No. 3 by a 24-0 score. Starting pitcher Ra-shaud Smith pitched all four innings without walking a batter. Anderson-Williamson plays next on Wednesday, May 22 against FKAL at 6:15 p.m. on Evans Acres Field No. 1.

XENIA TEAM 2 16, MIAMISBURG 6: In 14U Majors league action, Nathan Ackerman went 3-for-4 at the plate with a solo monster home run, double and a single. Keegan Garwood also went 3-for-4 also with two singles and a double, to go with five stolen bases. Zack Seigars went 2-for-3 with a double, single and two RBI. Wyatt Cowdrey had six strikeouts as a relief pitcher, and Nick Atkins hit two singles and caught the game winning out.

Saturday, May 11

XENIA TEAM 2 15, MAD RIVER 4: In a 14U Majors game on May 11, Xenia’s Wyatt Cowdrey had six strikeouts, and relief pitcher Austin Penewit struck out two Mad River batters and gave up two hits. 2. Zach Seigars and Nick Atkins each knocked in a run with a hit, and Brayden Cole got the Game Ball for smacking a monster double for a hit.

Send your team’s scores and player information to: sports@xeniagazette.com.

