Norman wins in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan — After finishing her junior year of studies at Cedarville University and spending a week of training in Utah, Grace Norman competed in — and won — her first International Triathlon Union paratriathlon world competition on May 18.

Norman, currently ranked No. 2 in the latest ITU rankings in the PTS5 (below knee amputee) women’s category, battled with world No. 3 Claire Cashmore of Great Britain for most of the event. The Jamestown native led the swimming portion of the event, but fall 20 seconds behind Cashmore during the bicycling stage. Norman made up the deficit in the run and passed Cashmore for the win with less than 600 meters yet to go.

According to her mom, Robin Norman, Grace’s time over the Yokohama course was a full minute quicker than her time on the same course a year ago. The ITU series’ next race will take place June 28 in Montreal, Canada.

Grace Norman (left) celebrates after winning the women’s PTS5 division race of the ITU World Paratriathlon Series event, May 18 in Yokohama, Japan. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_NormanYokohama_PS.jpg Grace Norman (left) celebrates after winning the women’s PTS5 division race of the ITU World Paratriathlon Series event, May 18 in Yokohama, Japan.

Staff Report.

For a complete listing of the ITU world paratriathlon rankings, go to triathlon.org.

