Records fall in Beavercreek girls win

TROY — Beavercreek distance running standout Taylor Ewert set two meet records and the Battlin’ Beavers girls team won the Greater Western Ohio Conference National title, Friday May 10 at the GWOC Track & Field Championships, held at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Ewert set a new record time of 4:51.25 in the girls 1,600-meter run, breaking the old mark set back in 2013 by almost three seconds. She then teamed up with fellow junior Savannah Roark in the girls 3,200 run, and the pair placed 1-2 respectively with both runners surpassing the previous meet record. Ewert finished in a meet-record time of 10:17.85 while Roark was second some nine seconds back, yet still 10 seconds quicker than the previous mark which had been set by Beavercreek’s Sydney Leiher, also in 2013.

Beavercreek pole vaulter Eileen Yang claimed first among National Conference vaulters for the girls team’s other meet win at 12 feet even.

Xenia’s Reaghan Wakefield claimed the American Conference title in the girls high jump, she had the overall best height as well at 5 feet, 3 inches.

The Buccaneer girls finished seventh in the team standings, with Fairborn placing eighth, in the 11-team American Conference race.

In boys competition, Beavercreek’s Riley Buchholz claimed wins in both the mile and 800-meter runs. He was the only Greene County competitor to leave the GWOC Championships with a win.

Boys team standings saw Beavercreek place seventh in the nine-team GWOC National Conference.

In the 11-team American, Xenia placed seventh in the boys standings while Fairborn was 11th.

Vandalia Butler won the American boys title by five points over runner up Trotwood-Madison, with host Troy 12.5 points back. Troy won the American girls team crown by more than 130 points over runner-up Butler and third-place

Greenville.

As mentioned earlier, Beavercreek took home the National Conference girls team trophy, edging runner-up Northmont by 15 points, with Centerville finishing third.

Juniors Taylor Ewert and Savannah Roark, of Beavercreek, each eclipsed the previous meet record to finish 1-2 in the girls 3,200-meter run, May 10 in Troy. The Beavercreek girls team took home the National Conference team title as well. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_EwertRoark3200_PS.jpg Juniors Taylor Ewert and Savannah Roark, of Beavercreek, each eclipsed the previous meet record to finish 1-2 in the girls 3,200-meter run, May 10 in Troy. The Beavercreek girls team took home the National Conference team title as well. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek’s Riley Buchholz won the boys 800-meter and mile races at the Greater Western Ohio Conference Track & Field Championships, May 10 at Troy Memorial Stadium. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Buchholz_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Riley Buchholz won the boys 800-meter and mile races at the Greater Western Ohio Conference Track & Field Championships, May 10 at Troy Memorial Stadium. John Bombatch | Greene County News Xenia junior thrower Camille Hughes placed third in both the discus and the shot put among GWOC American Conference competitors, May 10, in Troy. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_CamilleHughes_PS.jpg Xenia junior thrower Camille Hughes placed third in both the discus and the shot put among GWOC American Conference competitors, May 10, in Troy. John Bombatch | Greene County News Xenia sophomore Reaghan Wakefield won the American Conference high jump title with the top overall leap of 5 feet, 3 inches, May 10 at the GWOC Championships in Troy. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_ReaghanWakefieldXHJ_PS.jpg Xenia sophomore Reaghan Wakefield won the American Conference high jump title with the top overall leap of 5 feet, 3 inches, May 10 at the GWOC Championships in Troy. John Bombatch | Greene County News Distance runners Thomas Oxley of Xenia and Logan Clingner of Fairborn run through smoke from the starter’s pistol at the beginning of the 3,200-meter run, May 10 in Troy. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_OxleyClingner3200_PS.jpg Distance runners Thomas Oxley of Xenia and Logan Clingner of Fairborn run through smoke from the starter’s pistol at the beginning of the 3,200-meter run, May 10 in Troy. John Bombatch | Greene County News Fairborn’s Audric Bills hands off to Skyhawks teammate Patrick Parrish during the boys 1,600-meter relay race, Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_BillsParrish1600_PS.jpg Fairborn’s Audric Bills hands off to Skyhawks teammate Patrick Parrish during the boys 1,600-meter relay race, Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Buchholz claims two boys wins

By John Bombatch

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

