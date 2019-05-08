Fairborn season ends in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — In what coach Tim Duncan described as a season of adversity, it seemed almost a cruel form of poetic justice that his Fairborn Skyhawks would advance farther than any team had in six years, only to be run ruled in Wednesday’s second round.

Fairborn (12-12) made a bit of school history just by getting to the second round, something they hadn’t done since 2013. But No. 5 seed Miamisburg (16-10) played its best game of the season on May 8 to claim a dominating 10-0 run ruled win.

The Vikings scored three runs in the first inning, sent 11 batters to the plate and tacked on six more runs in the second, then added the final run in the fourth, to run-rule the Skyhawks in five innings.

Miamisburg coach Dan Kepple said the win was his team’s best of the season.

“That’s probably the best we’ve played so far this year. I’m really proud of them. That was a great game all the way around,” he said. “Fairborn’s a really good team. They can really hit the ball, but we played a complete game today. I’m proud of all of them.”

No. 13 seeded Fairborn had defeated Vandalia Butler, the tourney’s ninth seed, by a 19-8 score back on May 6 to get to the second round. The team has set the bar for future Skyhawks teams to try to reach.

“Miamisburg played a really good game, they did a nice job,” Duncan said. “… I’d like to recognize my seniors. (Kelsie) Coleman, (Megan) George and (Kenzie) Shaver, they’re gonna be hard to replace. We’ve had a great season. It was the first time Fairborn had won a first-round sectional game in years. We’re on the right way, we just need to make some improvements.”

After sending five Skyhawks to the plate in the opening inning without a score, Fairborn could only muster one hit the rest of the way.

Fairborn threatened to score in the third inning, when George got on base after being hit with a pitch. She advanced to second on Coleman’s single into left, stole third when the Vikings tried to pickoff Coleman at first, but then was left stranded at third.

Miamisburg freshman pitcher Amariah Hoerner got the next three Fairborn batters to hit three straight infield flyouts to end the Skyhawk scoring threat.

It was a season ending loss, but Fairborn’s Duncan still appreciated how hard his team played this season.

“We battled through adversity from start to finish this year,” Duncan said. “One pitcher has Crohn’s, the other pitcher was a pitcher we pulled up from junior varsity. So, the kid’s fighting a disease and comes out here and pushes herself every day, and it’s just been an uphill battle for her, and she never wants to give up. She leads the whole team.”

(Out of privacy concerns, we elected not to mention the Fairborn player by name. — ED.)

Miamisburg has now won five straight games. They will play either No. 7 seeded Springfield or No. 2-seed Springboro for the sectional title, at 5 p.m. Monday May 13 at Fairmont High School, in Kettering.

Body language mirrors the scoreboard as Fairborn makes a second-inning pitching change, May 8, in a Division I sectional semifinal game against host Miamisburg. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_FB4warmup_PS.jpg Body language mirrors the scoreboard as Fairborn makes a second-inning pitching change, May 8, in a Division I sectional semifinal game against host Miamisburg. John Bombatch | Greene County News Fairborn senior pitcher Kenzie Shaver delivers a pitch to Miamisburg’s Abbie Keilholz, in Wednesday’s Division I sectional semifinal softball game at Miamisburg High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Fairborn1pitch_PS.jpg Fairborn senior pitcher Kenzie Shaver delivers a pitch to Miamisburg’s Abbie Keilholz, in Wednesday’s Division I sectional semifinal softball game at Miamisburg High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News Skyhawks sophomore pitcher Kailey Japs limited host Miamisburg to one run and three hits over the final 2 1/3 innings of play, Wednesday May 8, in a run-ruled loss. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_4Pitch_PS.jpg Skyhawks sophomore pitcher Kailey Japs limited host Miamisburg to one run and three hits over the final 2 1/3 innings of play, Wednesday May 8, in a run-ruled loss. John Bombatch | Greene County News Senior Megan George, of Fairborn, fouls off a pitch in the third inning of a May 8 loss to host Miamisburg. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_12Foul_PS.jpg Senior Megan George, of Fairborn, fouls off a pitch in the third inning of a May 8 loss to host Miamisburg. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.