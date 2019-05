It’s baseball tournament time

GREENE COUNTY AREA — Here’s a look at the 2019 high school baseball tournament draw pairings, involving the nine Greene County area high schools Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Carroll (Greene County area), Cedarville, Fairborn, Greeneview, Legacy Christian, Xenia and Yellow Springs.

Games are listed by scheduled date, tournament seeding, and school name. Team with the better seeding hosts the opening round games. All games start at 5 p.m., unless noted.

DIVISION I

Dayton 2 Bracket

Tuesday, May 14

No. 11 Piqua vs. No. 15 Springfield

No. 10 Carroll vs. No. 12 Fairmont

Thursday, May 16

No. 3 Springboro vs. Piqua-Springfield winner

No. 2 Beavercreek vs. Carroll-Fairmont winner

Tuesday, May 21

at Fairborn HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Cincinnati 3 Bracket winner, Thursday May 23.

Dayton 3 Bracket

Tuesday, May 14

No. 8 Fairborn vs. No. 14 Northmont

No. 7 Xenia vs. No. 13 Wayne

Thursday, May 16

No. 4 Butler vs. Fairborn-Northmont winner

No. 5 Troy vs. Xenia-Wayne winner

Tuesday, May 21

at Centerville HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Cincinnati 4 Bracket winner, Thursday, May 23.

DIVISION II

Dayton 2 Bracket

Tuesday, May 14

No. 12 Marshall vs. No. 13 Trotwood-Madison

No. 6 Bellbrook vs. No. 7 Greenville

No. 8 Alter vs. No. 5 Eaton

Thursday, May 16

No. 1 Chaminade Julienne vs. Marshall-Trotwood Madison winner

Bellbrook-Greenville winner vs. Alter-Eaton winner

Tuesday, May 21

Sectional Final

at Monroe HS

Winner vs. Cincinnati 3 Bracket winner, Thursday, May 23.

DIVISION III

Dayton 5 Bracket

Wednesday, May 15

No. 9 Versailles vs. No. 21 Dixie

No. 5 Carlisle vs. No. 19 Greeneview

Monday, May 20

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Dayton 2 Bracket winner, Wednesday, May 22.

DIVISION IV

Dayton 1 Bracket

Monday, May 13

No. 9 Catholic Central vs. No. 12 Legacy Christian

No. 4 Franklin Monroe vs. No. 8 Emmanuel Christian

No. 5 Tri-Village vs. No. 6 Bradford

Wednesday, May 15

No. 2 Newton vs. Catholic Central-Legacy Christian winner

Franklin Monroe-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. Tri-Village-Bradford winner

Monday, May 20

at Duke Park, Troy

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Dayton 3 Bracket winner, Wednesday, May 22.

Dayton 2 Bracket

Monday, May 13

No. 10 Southeastern vs. No. 13 Yellow Springs

No. 7 Covington vs. No. 11 Middletown Christian

Wednesday, May 15

No. 1 Tri-County North vs. Southeastern-Yellow Springs winner

No. 3 Cedarville vs. No. 7 Covington-Middletown Christian winner

Monday, May 20

at Newton HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 Bracket winner, Wednesday, May 22.

Golden Eagles sophomore Ethan Fryman fouls off a pitch in an April 10 game with Franklin. Bellbrook is a No. 6 seed in the Division II sectional high school baseball tournament. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Bellbrook7_PS.jpg Golden Eagles sophomore Ethan Fryman fouls off a pitch in an April 10 game with Franklin. Bellbrook is a No. 6 seed in the Division II sectional high school baseball tournament. John Bombatch | Greene County News Members of the Beavercreek High School baseball team cheer from the dugout, during an intrasquad game held earlier this season. Beavercreek is the Division I No. 2 seed in the upcoming sectional baseball tournament. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_CreekBench_PS.jpg Members of the Beavercreek High School baseball team cheer from the dugout, during an intrasquad game held earlier this season. Beavercreek is the Division I No. 2 seed in the upcoming sectional baseball tournament. John Bombatch | Greene County News Colby Cross delivers a pitch for the Cedarville Indians, who are seeded No. 3 in the high school Division IV sectional baseball tournament this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_ColbyCross_PS.jpg Colby Cross delivers a pitch for the Cedarville Indians, who are seeded No. 3 in the high school Division IV sectional baseball tournament this season. Joshua Woolverton | Greene County News