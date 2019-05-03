County boasts several of the area’s top H.S. tennis players

Top Greene County area singles and doubles players, listed with name, school, overall record and league record:

BEAVERCREEK — With the 2019 boys high school tennis regular season nearly over, the Greene County area has 17 area singles players and 11 doubles combinations who have come away with overall tennis records of .500 or above.

Of that number, two singles players and one doubles combo have yet to lose a match, and four other singles players and two other doubles pairings have lost just once so far this season.

Bellbrook’s No. 1 doubles tandem of senior Sam Songer and junior Andy Russell are an impressive 20-0 in overall matches this season, and they’re 8-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League play. As a result, the Songer-Russell duo was recently selected as the no. 1 seed in the upcoming Division I sectional doubles tennis tournament, which will take place May 10 at Centerville High School.

Third singles players Sam Steck of Fairborn, and Alan Xie of Beavercreek, have yet to lose at that position this year. Both players have found themselves active in other places in their respective teams’ lineups. Xie and fellow Beaver Zach Savino have only lost once at first doubles, for instance, and Steck has also seen action at second doubles for the Skyhawks with Wylie Parker.

Beavercreek’s solid first and second singles player threat of No. 1 Austin Staiger (11-1 overall) and No. 2 Heidi Orloff (also 11-1) drew similar sectional recognition at the Centerville sectional singles tournament. Staiger is the No. 2 seed while Orloff is seeded No. 4 in the same singles bracket.

Golden Eagles teammates Zach Schultz and Cole McCrae, usually first and second singles players respectively, will team up as a doubles team for the D-I Centerville sectionals doubles tournament, and will be seeded No. 4 in the same tournament as the undefeated Songer-Russell pair.

In Division II, Yellow Springs’ senior first singles player Forrest Rowe (12-2) has been named as the Troy sectional tourney’s No. 4 seed in singles.

Statewide, the boys Division I and II sectional tournaments will take place from May 6 through May 11, District competitions will then be held from May 13-18 with the annual state tournament set to take place May 24-25 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Austin Staiger of Beavercreek is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division I sectional singles tournament, which will be held May 10 in Centerville. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Staiger_PS.jpg Austin Staiger of Beavercreek is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division I sectional singles tournament, which will be held May 10 in Centerville. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek’s No. 2 singles player, Heidi Orloff, will be the No. 4 overall seed in the May 10 Division I sectional singles tournament at Centerville High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Orloff_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s No. 2 singles player, Heidi Orloff, will be the No. 4 overall seed in the May 10 Division I sectional singles tournament at Centerville High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News The Bellbrook first doubles duo of Sam Songer and Andy Russell have yet to lose a match this season. They’ll be the top seeds in the upcoming Division I sectional doubles tournament. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_SongerRussell_PS.jpg The Bellbrook first doubles duo of Sam Songer and Andy Russell have yet to lose a match this season. They’ll be the top seeds in the upcoming Division I sectional doubles tournament. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Top Greene County area singles and doubles players, listed with name, school, overall record and league record: FIRST SINGLES Austin Staiger, Beavercreek 11-1 (6-0 GWOC) Forrest Rowe, Yellow Springs 12-2 (3-2 MBC) Zach Schultz, Bellbrook 13-4 (8-0 SWBL) Jonah Carter, Carroll 9-4 (2-1 GCL) Jate Bradley, Xenia 9-6 (5-3 GWOC) SECOND SINGLES Heidi Orloff, Beavercreek 11-1 (6-1 GWOC) Curtis Mackey, Carroll 9-2 (3-0 GCL) Alan Xie, Beavercreek 4-1 (3-1 GWOC) Cole McRae, Bellbrook 11-6 (8-0 SWBL) Mouhamadou Seck, Xenia 6-4 (5-2 GWOC) THIRD SINGLES Alan Xie, Beavercreek 6-0 (4-0 GWOC) Sam Steck, Fairborn 5-0 (3-0 GWOC) Josh Grismer, Bellbrook 16-1 (8-0 SWBL) Kyle Eskew, Beavercreek 8-2 (4-0 GWOC) Sophia Carter, Carroll 7-5 (1-2 GCL) David Walker, Yellow Springs 4-3 (1-0 MBC) Janiel Buita, Fairborn 6-6 (2-5 GWOC) FIRST DOUBLES Sam Songer/Andy Russell, Bellbrook 20-0 (8-0 SWBL) Alan Xie/Zach Savino, Beavercreek 5-1 (2-0 GWOC) Jack Buhrman/Noah Lehmen, Carroll 8-3 (2-1 GCL) Tyler Linkhart/Olivia Snoddy, Yellow Springs 7-4 (1-2 MBC) Ethan Aga/Zach Savino, Beavercreek 5-3 (3-2 GWOC) Chris Jones/Alex Robinson, Xenia 3-2 (2-1 GWOC) Evan Brown/Chris Jones, Xenia 2-2 (2-1 GWOC) SECOND DOUBLES Tushar Beniwal/Jason Xiao, Beavercreek 8-1 (5-2 GWOC) Scott McHenry/Camden Bettencourt, Bellbrook 17-3 (8-0 SWBL) Sam Steck/Wylie Parker, Fairborn 6-4 (1-4 GWOC). NO REPORT: Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. To be listed on the Tennis Honor Roll, players had to have a winning overall record, and must have played at least one third of the team’s matches at that spot in the lineup.

