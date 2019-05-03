Sports Digest

Skyhawks clinch GWOC title

FAIRBORN — Fairborn trailed 5-2 on Wednesday to the Piqua Indians, and then darkness won. When play resumed on Thursday, the Skyhawks rallied for an eventual 10-6 win to clinch the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South Division title outright.

Isaac Shuttleworth started for Fairborn and went two innings before the game was suspended. Ben Wischer came in and got the win, throwing the remaining five innings for the Hawks, giving up two hits, one run, walking one, and striking out four.

Offensively, the Hawks had three hits, but were walked 10 times and hit by pitches four times.

Knights fall to DC

KETTERING — Dayton Christian won a boys high school tennis match over Legacy Christian by a 4-1 score on Thursday, May 2. Josh Erlandson, Alex Sims and Madelyn Keenan claimed singles wins for DC, while the first doubles team of Silas Thompson and Rachel Miller also won. Legacy Christian won a 10-point super tiebreaker set at second doubles, but no names of the LCA players were mentioned in the report. Dayton Christian climbed to 16-2, 4-2 in the Metro Buckeye Conference, while Legacy Christian is now 1-10, 0-3 MBC.

Lady Rams win Trace Invite

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — The Greeneview girls track & field team won the Miami Trace Invitational meet on Thursday, and a limited boys roster placed seventh with athletes setting 14 personal records.

For the girls, top-3 finishes were set by Laney Hines (first in the long jump, third in the 100-meter hurdles), McKyna Woods (first, 400, third in the 200), Hannah Ferrell (first in the shot put, third in the discus), 1,600 relay (first, Faith Rutherford, Hines, Alex Hansen, Woods), and the 400 relay team of Hannah Finley, Samantha Spaller, Lizzy Valentine and Kayla Finley (third).

In the boys meet, Jaron Stoneburner placed second in the discus, while the 400-meter relay team of Clay Payton, Kevin Combs, Craig Finley and Levi Rudduck also finished as runners up.

Greeneview will host the Ohio Heritage Conference Championships on Monday, May 6 and Thursday, May 8 to complete the regular season. Start time will be 5 p.m. for field events both days, and 6 p.m. for running events.

Outlaws Series coming to Eldora

ROSSBURG — The World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is coming to Eldora Speedway on May 10-11.

Event information for the race is available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com. If you can’t make it to the track, be sure to watch the race LIVE on DIRTVISION.com.

Following the Series’ visit to Eldora Speedway, The Greatest Show on Dirt will make its next stop Wednesday, May 15, at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games starting with the May 3 game against the San Francisco Giants. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

WSU playing at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game, featuring the Wright State Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Gates will open at noon.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets at www.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Wright State’s mascot Rowdy, will be joining Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, as well as the Green Team. There will be fun activities including inflatables, carnival games, and concession stands available for fans in attendance. Also, in honor of Mother’s Day, the first 500 moms in attendance will receive a special pink Dragons hat.

Pacesetter Open in May

FAIRBORN — The annual Pacesetter Open, a golf outing fundraiser to benefit the Wright State University Athletic Department, will take place with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Country Club of the North, located at 1 Club North Drive in Xenia. Cost is $250 for individual golfers, $900 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart fees, complimentary participant gifts, plus food and beverages throughout the day. For more event information and sponsorship details, contact Gary Dillabaugh at 937-775-4936 or by email at gary-dillabaugh@wright.edu .

Scramble on our Greene set for May 24

BEAVERCREEK — The 21st annual Tom Birt Memorial “Scramble on our Greene” is sponsored by the City of Fairborn and City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation Departments. The outing is played in the memory of Fairborn Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tom Birt, an avid golfer and strong advocate in the field of Parks and Recreation. The scramble will be on May 24, 2018 at Beavercreek Golf Club, with the four-person scramble starting with a shotgun start a 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, a golf goody bag and use of the driving range. Register online at www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Greeneview Golf Scramble, June 8

JAMESTOWN — The 2019 Greeneview Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday June 8 at Locust Hills Golf Course, 5575 North River Road, in Springfield. The event organizers are looking for teams/players, hole sponsors, and door prizes/gifts. Cost per player is $65, hole sponsorship is $100. Go to golfregistrationnetwork.com/WebForms/r_Register?ForNum=84267495&patid=1 to signup, or sponsor.

Driving with Colleen outing, June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

