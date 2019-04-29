(Home games are listed in all caps.)

XENIA — Decked out in new uniforms, the Ohio Valley Saints semi-pro football team held an intrasquad scrimmage football game April 27 on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field.

Now in its second year of existence, the Saints look to improve upon last season’s 1-4 overall record. The team played in the Premier Amateur Football League’s Tier Two division of play.

There are two preseason games being scheduled for the month of May. The 2019 season opener is scheduled for Saturday June 1 on the road against the Findlay Knights.

Chris Blair (44) tucks the ball in as Saints defenders Donnie Braun (17) and Mark Shaffner (26) close in for the tackle, April 27 in Xenia. Blair scored on the play. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_44Blair1726_PS.jpg Chris Blair (44) tucks the ball in as Saints defenders Donnie Braun (17) and Mark Shaffner (26) close in for the tackle, April 27 in Xenia. Blair scored on the play. John Bombatch | Greene County News Everett Harding Jr. fakes a handoff to Christopher Martin, as linebacker Von Curtis closes in, Saturday April 27 during an intrasquad scrimmage at the Athletes In Action football field in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_BallFake22120_PS.jpg Everett Harding Jr. fakes a handoff to Christopher Martin, as linebacker Von Curtis closes in, Saturday April 27 during an intrasquad scrimmage at the Athletes In Action football field in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News The Ohio Valley Saints are in their second year of operation. With new uniforms, the team played an intrasquad scrimmage game on April 27 at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_LineofScrimmage_PS.jpg The Ohio Valley Saints are in their second year of operation. With new uniforms, the team played an intrasquad scrimmage game on April 27 at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Everett Harding Jr. tries his hand at long snapping to punter Kole Patterson, during a break April 27 in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_HardingHike_PS.jpg Everett Harding Jr. tries his hand at long snapping to punter Kole Patterson, during a break April 27 in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Kevin Chenault Jr. backpedals into pass coverage, during the first half of Saturday’s Ohio Valley Saints football scrimmage game on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_SaintDB31_PS.jpg Kevin Chenault Jr. backpedals into pass coverage, during the first half of Saturday’s Ohio Valley Saints football scrimmage game on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field. John Bombatch | Greene County News Players await their turn to get into the action from the sidelines, April 27 in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_Sidelines_PS.jpg Players await their turn to get into the action from the sidelines, April 27 in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Benji Anderson breaks a tackle and tightropes the sideline for a score during the first half of Saturday’s Ohio Valley Saints football scrimmage, in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_19TD_PS.jpg Benji Anderson breaks a tackle and tightropes the sideline for a score during the first half of Saturday’s Ohio Valley Saints football scrimmage, in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Saints players collide on a pass play in Saturday’s scrimmage. Pass interference was called on this play. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_Interference_PS.jpg Saints players collide on a pass play in Saturday’s scrimmage. Pass interference was called on this play. John Bombatch | Greene County News Ohio Valley Saints fans braved the rainy weather to watch the team on Saturday April 27 at the AIA Sports Complex football field, in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_Fans_PS.jpg Ohio Valley Saints fans braved the rainy weather to watch the team on Saturday April 27 at the AIA Sports Complex football field, in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Rain slowly soaks a practice football during Saturdays’ Ohio Valley Saints intrasquad football scrimmage in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_SoggyFootball_PS.jpg Rain slowly soaks a practice football during Saturdays’ Ohio Valley Saints intrasquad football scrimmage in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Soggy fun at AIA football scrimmage