Xenia YRC Opening Day brings new hope

NOTE: Two Xenia YRC 10U games are being played at Frank Seaman Park in Jamestown, and one 10 game and two 12U games are being held at Bellbrook’s Sackett Wright Park. This schedule is weather permitting, consult the Xenia YRC website for possible weather-related information.

XENIA — Assuming that Mother Nature politely refrains from soaking the Evans Acres fields any further, Saturday April 27 will mark the official Opening Day for the 2019 Xenia Youth Recreation Club (YRC) youth baseball and softball seasons.

Games are scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. at the Evans Acres playing facility, located at 640 Birch Road just behind the Bob Evans processing plant in Xenia.

As Xenia YRC president Derek Dennehy said in a recent press release, “Xenia YRC is rebuilding! After several years of deteriorating conditions, new leadership has emerged to lead the organization back to a fun, family activity for the boys and girls in Xenia who want to play baseball or softball.”

The Xenia YRC youth baseball and softball seasons have games scheduled through the month of June, and while the season is going on, Dennehy and his staff — Vice President Daryle Williams, Treasurer Greg Beegle, Secretary Missy Bunch, fundraiser coordinator Lisa Trent, and Administrative assistant Greg Keadle — will be constantly busy behind the scenes doing what they can to rebuild the program.

“The new administration has inherited a bank account with virtually no money or records,” Dennehy said in the announcement. “The equipment is in poor condition and needs to be replaced. The fields need much attention.”

… and Xenia YRC could use your help!

Among items the Xenia YRC hope to repair or replace, they hope to plant more trees on the Evans Acres grounds and to replace the ones that are dying. The group hopes to make improvements to the concession stand, to improve its field maintenance efforts and to replace the aging equipment it has on hand.

The Xenia YRC staff said that current pay-to-play fees will not be enough to properly refurbish the existing Evans Acres facilities, and so they’re looking for contributions from area businesses and citizens as well.

“Please consider making a contribution to the YRC, in order to bring this organization back to a level our community can be proud of!” Dennehy said. “We are looking for contributions for supplies and monetary donations. All donors will receive recognition for their contribution. Contributions are tax deductible!”

YRC of Xenia is currently being sponsored by Xenia Tool Rental, Inc., W&W, Super Subby’s, TJAR Innovations, Lowe’s of Xenia, Kettering Health Network, Tudor’s Biscuit World, and Just Ink Tees.

Currently, the YRC has an online store that is offering Ozark Trail tumbler cups with the Xenia YRC logo laser engraved into the side. The cup sells for $20 and can be purchased on the YRC of Xenia website. Money from the sale will go to the YRC and help maintain and improve the playing fields.

If you would like to donate to the YRC, you can send a check to: YRC, P.O. Box 631, Xenia, OH 45385. Business and field sponsorship inquiries are urged to call Dennehy at 937-532-8717.

Members of the Xenia Township Firefighters and Community Association presented the Xenia YRC organization with an automated external defibrillator (AED) to use this season and beyond.

New league officials hope to revive Evans Acres

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com