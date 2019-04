A look at the area’s top H.S. track and field athletes

GREENE COUNTY — With just over two weeks remaining in the high school track and field regular season, here’s a look at the top reported times and distances for the Greene County area high school student athletes. The track and field district championships are scheduled to begin during the week of May 13.

Top H.S. Track & Field Performances

(As of April 24, 2019)

BOYS

100-meter dash

Jalen White, Beavercreek 11.23 seconds

Brandon Pollock, Cedarville 11.37

Joshua Greene, Fairborn 11.45

200

Brandon Pollock, Cedarville 22.85

Audric (AJ) Bills, Fairborn 23.24

Sedric Ferguson, Bellbrook 23.43

400

Cameron Brittain, Bellbrook 52.10

Patrick Parrish, Fairborn 52.64

Audric Bills, Fairborn 53.09

800

Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek 1:56.34

Cooper Hansen, Beavercreek 2:04.34

Tyler Dreischarf, Bellbrook 2:04.63

1,600

Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek 4:21.00

Connor Ewert, Beavercreek 4:32.00

Ryan Massie, Beavercreek 4:38.23

3,200

Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek 9:36.34

Connor Ewert, Beavercreek 9:47.00

Takumi Ford, Bellbrook 10:16.06

110 High Hurdles

Kevin Combs, Greeneview 15.63

Trey Gruet, Cedarville 15.76

Lance Weston, Bellbrook 16.61

300 IM Hurdles

Trey Gruet, Cedarville 40.74

Josh Stover, Legacy Christian 43.62

Lance Weston, Bellbrook 44.07

400 Relay

Beavercreek 44.98

Xenia 45.61

Bellbrook 46.22

800 Relay

Fairborn 1:34.86

Bellbrook 1:36.41

Xenia 1:38.59

1,600 Relay

Fairborn 3:31.70

Bellbrook 3:36.67

Xenia 3:40.99

3,200 Relay

Bellbrook 8:05.00

Beavercreek 8:35.00

Fairborn 8:56.46

6,400 Relay

Beavercreek 18:50.00

Shot Put

Jaron Stoneburner, Greeneview 47 feet, 7.25 inches

Eric Wilson, Xenia 40-6

Ben Wingate, Legacy Christian 40-1.5

Discus

Jaron Stoneburner, Greeneview 148-1

Nick Milo, Greeneview 143-9

Gavin Gerhardt, Xenia 126-9

Long Jump

Joshua Greene, Fairborn 20-8

Kevin Johnson, Xenia 20-0

Alex Westbrock, Bellbrook 19-8

High Jump

Husain Akinyele, Xenia 5-10

Pierce Doyle, Beavercreek 5-10

Sedric Ferguson, Bellbrook 5-10

Pole Vault

Tyler Wasson, Beavercreek 14-0

Isaac Lefeld, Bellbrook 11-6

David Hill, Beavercreek 11-0.

GIRLS

100

Brittany Hogan, Fairborn 12.93

McKyna Woods, Greeneview 13.19

Faith Rutherford, Greeneview 13.19

200

Brittany Hogan, Fairborn 26.29

Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek 26.34

Corinne Fleck, Bellbrook 27.72

400

Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek 57.34

Ashtyn Gluck, Beavercreek 58.34

Jade Edwards, Bellbrook 1:04.43

800

Jodie Pierce, Beavercreek 2:12.64

Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek 2:13.00

Juliann Williams, Beavercreek 2:15.34

1,600

Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek 4:49.12

Juliann Williams, Beavercreek 5:01.00

Minami Ford, Bellbrook 5:35.69

3,200

Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek 10:17.34

Savannah Roark, Beavercreek 10:47.00

Avarie Faulkner, Bellbrook 12:16.21

100 Hurdles

Callista Hess, Beavercreek 16.57

AnnLyn Foster, Yellow Springs 16.77

Isabella Espinoza, Beavercreek 17.12

300 IM Hurdles

Ashtyn Gluck, Beavercreek 48.63

Alex Hansen, Greeneview 52.00

Laney Hines, Greeneview 52.00

400 Relay

Beavercreek 52.52

Xenia 52.71

Bellbrook 53.12

800 Relay

Fairborn 1:51.92

Beavercreek 1:52.00

Xenia 1:52.37

1,600 Relay

Beavercreek 3:58.00

Xenia 4:27.29

Bellbrook 4:28.17

3,200 Relay

Beavercreek 9:25.00

Fairborn 11:30.49

Legacy Christian 12:11.64

6,400 Relay

Beavercreek 21:35.00

Shot Put

Camille Hughes, Xenia 34-9.25

Audrey Ackerman, Greeneview 32-2

Lexi Grice, Beavercreek 30-7

Discus

Camille Hughes, Xenia 126-4

Megan Antkoviak, Beavercreek 99-8

Anessa Butts, Cedarville 94-0

Long Jump

Elise Canter, Beavercreek 15-5.5

Laney Hines, Greeneview 15-3

Miyu Williams, Fairborn 14-10.75

High Jump

Naika Nagy, Bellbrook 5-2

Reghan Wakefield, Xenia 5-2

Kira Merkle, Bellbrook 4-10

Pole Vault

Eileen Yang, Beavercreek 12-3

Cloe Caldwell, Bellbrook 9-3

Reagan Ebel, Bellbrook 8-6

Julia Rengering, Beavercreek 8-6.

Cedarville’s Jared Waltz helps a runner from Germantown Valley View back onto his feat after the Spartan took a tumble at the finish line during the boys 100-meter race at a recent Greeneview HS Quad meet, in Jamestown.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_JaredWaltz_PS.jpg Cedarville’s Jared Waltz helps a runner from Germantown Valley View back onto his feat after the Spartan took a tumble at the finish line during the boys 100-meter race at a recent Greeneview HS Quad meet, in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Beavercreek sophomore Ashtyn Gluck holds the county’s best time in the girls 300-meter hurdles event thus far at 48.63 seconds.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_AshtynGluck_PS.jpg Beavercreek sophomore Ashtyn Gluck holds the county’s best time in the girls 300-meter hurdles event thus far at 48.63 seconds. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Xenia junior Camille Hughes holds the top throwing distances among Greene County area athletes in both the girls discus and shot put.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_CamilleHughes_PS.jpg Xenia junior Camille Hughes holds the top throwing distances among Greene County area athletes in both the girls discus and shot put. John Bombatch | Greene County News

The Bellbrook boys 3,200-meter relay team of Bryce Levine, Tyrone Haskins, Max Bretland and Tyler Dreischarf set a new meet record at the Greene County HS Championships earlier this month.