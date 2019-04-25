Halasz wins OPSWA awards

COLUMBUS — Xenia Daily Gazette newswriter Scott Halasz was among those honored at the annual statewide membership meeting of The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association April 25 at the OHSAA office.

Halasz tied with Division 3 OPSWA Sportswriter of the Year Rob McCurdy of the Marion Star for top honors in the category of Sports Column for his article entitled “Competitive Balance is Right Way to Go,” and he also had a column entitled “New OHSAA Transfer Laws a Band-Aid” that finished fourth.

The veteran writer’s entry in the Sports News category, “Cash Felt Back Home at Indiana,” finished in a six-way tie for third place also in Division III.

The divisional categories are based on circulation size, with Division I being the larger metropolitan daily newspapers, down to Division IV’s smaller dailies and weeklies.

Halasz has been covering sports in the Dayton area for nearly two decades. He began his career at the then-daily Beavercreek News-Current. He wrote for the Dayton Daily News for several years prior to leaving the journalism profession. He has been covering news and sports for the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current since his return in 2014.

The contest, which received 472 entries from 51 contestants, consisted of articles and photos from the 2018 calendar year.

The OPSWA membership roster now stands at 180 writers and photographers around the state, which marks the most in its 47-year history. OPSWA members serve as judges in the contest.

Founded in 1972, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association works to support and enhance the coverage of high school sports in Ohio and to recognize superior writing among sports journalists.

The contest was judged by 35 OPSWA members from around the state.

Division 3

Sports News (27 entries)

Tie-1. Clocking Out – Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector

Tie-1. Kelly Strong – Rick Noland, Medina Gazette

Tie-3. NU’s Draper in Midst of Hall of Fame Career – Rob McCurdy, Marion Star

Tie-3. Mogadore Rebounds From Fire – Tom Nader, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Tie-3. Cash Felt Back Home at Indiana – Scott Halasz, Xenia Daily Gazette

Tie-3. Franklin-Monroe’s Conley Signs with Ashland – Skip Weaver, Greenville Daily Advocate

Tie-3. Fox to Coach Truckers – Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector

Tie-3. Millersport Forced to Cancel Football Season – Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle Gazette

Sports Column (21 entries)

Tie-1. Best Achievement by Dan Ross – Restoring OHSAA’s Reputation – Rob McCurdy, Marion Star

Tie-1. Competitive Balance is Right Way to Go – Scott Halasz, Xenia Daily Gazette

3. Donated Trophy, Letter Defined Pugh – Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector

4. New OHSAA Transfer Laws a Band-Aid – Scott Halasz, Xenia Daily Gazette

