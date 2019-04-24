Rams, Indians claim Quad meet wins

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview won six events in the four-team girls competition to win, and Cedarville won the three-team boys meet with 11 wins, at the Greeneview HS Quad track and field meet, April 24 at Don Nock Field.

Greeneview, Cedarville, Dayton Dunbar, and Germantown Valley View competed in the girls meet, with Greeneview earning 91 points, runner-up Dunbar finishing with 83.5, Valley View finishing third with 44 points, and Cedarville fourth with 37.5.

Greeneview claimed wins in the mile run, 300-meter hurdles, two-mile run, long jump, discus and shot put. Dunbar also had six event wins, but didn’t have as many second- and third-place finishes to out-point the Rams.

Greeneview’s Cassie Wheeler was victorious on both the girls mile and two-mile runs. Laney Hines won the 300-meter hurdles event and the long jump, while Hannah Ferrell won the discus and shot put throwing events.

Cedarville claimed girls wins in the 3,200-meter relay and the 800-meter run.

Dunbar didn’t send its boys team to Wednesday’s meet, and so the three-team boys finishing order was Cedarville with 80 points, Greeneview second with 54, and Valley View third at 39.

The Indians claimed wins in the 3,200-meter relay, 100-meter dash, 800-meter relay, mile run, 400 run, 300 hurdles, 800 run, 200 dash, two-mile run, mile relay and in the long jump. Brandon Pollock claimed wins in the 100 and 200 dashes as Cedarville’s only individual multi-event winner.

Greeneview’s Jaron Stoneburner won the boys shot put and discus events, and Kevin Combs won the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump, to record multiple individual wins for the host Rams boys team.

Greeneview’s Kevin Combs clears a preliminary height during the pole vaulting competition April 24 at the Greeneview Quad H.S. track and field meet in Jamestown. Combs had a busy day. He won the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump competitions, finished second in the pole vault and fourth in the 100 dash. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_KEVINCOMBS_PS.jpg Greeneview’s Kevin Combs clears a preliminary height during the pole vaulting competition April 24 at the Greeneview Quad H.S. track and field meet in Jamestown. Combs had a busy day. He won the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump competitions, finished second in the pole vault and fourth in the 100 dash. John Bombatch | Greene County News Greeenview’s Hannah Finley (right) hands off to Lizzy Valentine during the girls 800-relay, April 24 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. The Greeneview won Wednesday’s girls team competition, and the Rams finished second in the boys standings. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_HannahFinleyLizzyValentine_PS.jpg Greeenview’s Hannah Finley (right) hands off to Lizzy Valentine during the girls 800-relay, April 24 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. The Greeneview won Wednesday’s girls team competition, and the Rams finished second in the boys standings. John Bombatch | Greene County News Cedarville senior Brandon Pollock won the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes, Wednesday, at Greeneview’s Don Nock Field in Jamestown. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_BrandonPollock_PS.jpg Cedarville senior Brandon Pollock won the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes, Wednesday, at Greeneview’s Don Nock Field in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News Dayton Dunbar teammates Ty’Zhanae Twitty (near) and La’Tiyah Littlejohn finished first and second in the girls 100-meter dash, April 24, in Jamestown. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_DUNBARG100_PS.jpg Dayton Dunbar teammates Ty’Zhanae Twitty (near) and La’Tiyah Littlejohn finished first and second in the girls 100-meter dash, April 24, in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. For a full listing of results from the Greeneview H.S. Quad track and field meet, please visit finishtiming.com .

