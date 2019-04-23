Sports Digest

Beavers shut out Warriors

HUBER HEIGHTS — Beavercreek’s boys varsity tennis A team swept Wayne in straight sets on Tuesday, April 23 to raise the team’s record to 14-2 overall. Singles players Austin Staiger, Heidi Orloff and Alan Xie each claimed 6-0, 6-0 wins. Doubles tandems of Ethan Aga-Zach Savino (6-2, 6-0) and Jason Xiao-Kyle Eskew (6-0, 6-0) claimed straight-set wins as well.

Beavercreek’s next scheduled varsity match is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 in Tipp City against Tippecanoe.

Wayne clips Skyhawks

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School defeated the Fairborn boys tennis team, 3-2, on April 22 for their first win of the season. For Fairborn, their record drops to 3-10 on the season. Wayne is now 1-9 overall.

Caleb Smith played No. 1 singles on Monday and lost in his first match at that position, 1-6, 3-6. Janiel Buita picked up a win at second singles, with a 6-0, 6-0 route. Likewise, Sam Steck got the win in his first career singles match, a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles.

Wayne swept the doubles, starting with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 against Silas Smith and Theo Pradelle, and a tougher win at No. 2 with a 6-3, 7-5 final against Wylie Parker and Elia Carle.

Greeneview basketball meeting

JAMESTOWN — There will be a meeting for interested Greeneview High School boys basketball players and and their parents at 6:30 p.m. Thursday April 25 in the HS Auditeria to go over summer schedule and plans. All boys in 8th to 11th grade who plan on trying out for basketball next winter should attend.

Rams lose at West Jefferson

WEST JEFFERSON — Greeneview’s varsity softball team lost at West Jefferson, 9-2, on April 23. The Roughriders opened the game up in the sixth by scoring five runs. Katie Caraway, Alexa Simpson, Harley Clonch and Caitlin Sweat each had a hit. Greeneview’s record is now 4-10 overall, 3-7 in Ohio Heritage Conference games.

Broncos bust Greeneview

WEST JEFFERSON — Greeneview lost 8-2 on Monday at West Jefferson. Tommy Rawlins struck out on Bronco batter. Josh Robinson had a double, while Jack Nix, Ian Tamplin and Tommy Rawlins each had a hit. Greeneview is now 5-9 overall, 4-6 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Rams defeat Shekinah Christian

PLAIN CITY — The Greeneview Rams boys varsity tennis team defeated Shekinah Christian, 4-1 on Monday. In singles, Matt Hovan won 6-1, 6-4, Lane Hilderbrand won both sets 6-1. No result was available for the third singles match. In doubles, Gavin Anderson and Mason Kibble needed three sets to rally to a 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 tiebreaker win. The Levi Bradds-Zach Esau pair won 6-1, 6-2. Greeneview is now 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

TD Club Spaghetti Dinner Auction

XENIA — The Xenia Touchdown Club will present the inaugural Spaghetti Dinner Auction, starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at the Greene County Career Center, 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia. The evening’s fun will include silent auction bidding, live auction items and a 50-50 raffle. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family, which includes the spaghetti dinner and drink. Patrons are asked to park in the main lot in the rear of the building and to enter through Door 26.

Beavercreek at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Beavercreek High School is among 39 Southwest Ohio high school baseball teams who will play at Fifth Third Field, the downtown Dayton home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team, this season.

Earlier this season, Fairborn lost 6-4 to Trenton Edgewood in an April 7 contest at Fifth Third. Beavercreek is scheduled to visit Fifth Third at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 when the Beavers will take on Springfield Shawnee.

New to the high school baseball schedule this season is the introduction of a Most Valuable Player and scholarship winner. After each game, coaches can nominate one MVP who will be recognized immediately following the game at Fifth Third Field. Then, during the Dragons home game on May 20 against Lake County, each of the MVPs will be welcomed back to the field to be recognized in front of a sold-out crowd. One player from among the 20 MVPs will receive a $1,000 college scholarship to be presented at their respective high school in front of family, friends, coaches, a Dragons mascot and Mount St. Joseph University staff.

Saints announce Spring Game

XENIA — The Ohio Valley Saints semi-professional football team will begin its second season with the team’s annual Spring Game, which is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field, located at 1197 South Detroit St. in Xenia. Admission is $5, kids 12 and under get in free. Season passes for the Saints 2019 season will also be on sale at the game.

WSU playing at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game, featuring the Wright State Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Gates will open at noon.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets at www.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Wright State’s mascot Rowdy, will be joining Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, as well as the Green Team. There will be fun activities including inflatables, carnival games, and concession stands available for fans in attendance. Also, in honor of Mother’s Day, the first 500 moms in attendance will receive a special pink Dragons hat.

Pacesetter Open in May

FAIRBORN — The annual Pacesetter Open, a golf outing fundraiser to benefit the Wright State University Athletic Department, will take place with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Country Club of the North, located at 1 Club North Drive in Xenia. Cost is $250 for individual golfers, $900 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart fees, complimentary participant gifts, plus food and beverages throughout the day. For more event information and sponsorship details, contact Gary Dillabaugh at 937-775-4936 or by email at gary-dillabaugh@wright.edu .

Scramble on our Greene set for May 24

BEAVERCREEK — The 21st annual Tom Birt Memorial “Scramble on our Greene” is sponsored by the City of Fairborn and City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation Departments. The outing is played in the memory of Fairborn Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tom Birt, an avid golfer and strong advocate in the field of Parks and Recreation. The scramble will be on May 24, 2018 at Beavercreek Golf Club, with the four-person scramble starting with a shotgun start a 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, a golf goody bag and use of the driving range. Register online at www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Driving with Colleen outing, June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

