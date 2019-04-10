Threats named XHS girls basketball coach

XENIA — On April 10, Xenia High School Athletic Director Nathan Kopp announced that Jessica Threats will be the next varsity girls basketball head coach at Xenia High School pending board approval in May.

Threats, Xenia’s current girls volleyball coach, has coached as an assistant with the Buccaneers basketball program in years past.

“I am very excited to watch Jessica build the girls program. Jessica has done an outstanding job building up our girls volleyball program over the last seven years. Jessica brings a passion for basketball and a unique ability to relate and get the most out of our student-athletes, I look forward to her start with the program,” Kopp said.

According to Kopp, Threats will continue on as the school’s head volleyball coach as well.

Xenia finished with a 1-22 overall record last season. The team hasn’t had a winning season since 2010 when they were 17-7. They were 11-11 in 2011, the last time the school turned in a .500 record.