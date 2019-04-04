Bulldogs battle past Legacy

XENIA — Visiting Yellow Springs defeated Metro Buckeye Conference host Legacy Christian five sets to none on a cool, blustery April 4 at the Fairgrounds tennis courts, but the Bulldogs needed to go three sets in two of those matches to earn the boys high school team tennis win.

Bulldog singles players Forrest Rowe and Ian Sherk won quickly at first and second singles respectively. Rowe defeated Legacy’s Will Hess 6-0, 6-0, while Sherk swept the Knights’ Jon Day 6-1, 6-0.

In a very evenly played match, Yellow Springs’ David Walker lost his opening set 4-6 to Legacy’s Sammie Lomelin. He then claimed a 7-6 (5) tiebreak win to take the second set. Then, since the team outcome had already been determined before they could play their final set, the two played a super-set tiebreaker to determine the third singles outcome. Walker claimed the win with a 10-2 third-set victory.

The Bulldogs had already clinched the team win before Walker and Lomelin could finish. That’s because the Yellow Springs duo of Oliva Snoddy and Tyler Linkhart quickly claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over LCA’s Abby Day and Halacie Oliver in an all-girl battle at No. 1 doubles.

The other three-set tussle was perhaps the closest of the evening. Bulldogs Biron Schoonover and Abby McAnerny won a close 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 second doubles match over the Knights pair of Maddie Combs and Mathias Ewing.

“We did great today,” said YS coach Stacey Knemeyer. “We were able to rally after a close loss (Wednesday night, 3-2 to Urbana). This is just our second match of the season. We have a lot of new players, and they are picking up the game very well. The competition with Legacy was very good today, I thought.”

The Metro Buckeye Conference website lists Yellow Springs’ next match as being a Friday, March 12 match at MBC foe Dayton Christian, but Knemeyer said her Bulldogs are scheduled to host Valley View on Monday, March 8 before then.

In the losing effort, Knights coach Les Rose was happy with how his team played.

“We’re playing well. We’ve been competitive in every match so far this season, even though it may not show that on the scorecard. We’re staying with them, and we’re making the opponent play hard. We’ll get better.” Rose said. “The most important thing is for the kids to have fun, learn the game and enjoy the sport.”

Legacy is back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8 when the Knights pay a visit to Centerville for a nonleague match.

Two of five matches go three sets in MBC battle

