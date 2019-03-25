Xenia softball, baseball teams enjoy openers

XENIA — Xenia High School’s baseball and softball teams opened their respective 2019 seasons with home contests on March 23. The Buccaneers softball team split a doubleheader with visiting Pleasant Hill Newton, while the baseball Bucs claimed an 11-1 win over visiting Greeneview.
