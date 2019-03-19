Sports Digest

Local standouts in Moss All-Star Games

PIQUA — Top underclassmen from state runner-up Carroll, Beavercreek, district champion Legacy Christian and Ohio Heritage Conference division champion Greeneview will be among the area’s top girls basketball players competing in the fourth annual Bill Moss Memorial Dayton Underclass All-Star Games, Wednesday, March 20 at Edison State College.

In the Class of 2020 game, Carroll’s Allie Stefanek and Julia Keller will team up with Greeneview’s Sylvie Sonneman and seven other Dayton-area standouts on Team A. The 2021-‘22 First Game will have Beavercreek’s Alyssa Hall and Anna Landing will team with Legacy Christian’s Kathleen Ahner as part of the Team A roster, against a Team B squad that includes two players from Division IV state champion Minster, in the 6:45 p.m. game. Carroll’s Megan Leraas will play in a 2021-‘22 Game Two at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 for all fans. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.

Learn-to-Row classes

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 5-7, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 6; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues, if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, go to daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.

Drift Indy returns

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Indiana. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales are now being sold.

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Dragons 5K registration

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

