OHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament – Where to Watch and Listen

COLUMBUS — The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament tips off Thursday afternoon, March 14 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Tickets are still available, but for those who cannot attend, there are several ways to follow the action of all 12 games.

The state championship games Saturday, March 16 will be televised live by Spectrum News 1 (Channel 1).

All 12 games will have live streaming video, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers.

In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network will broadcast all 12 games. Twenty-eight affiliates are set to air network broadcasts and every game is available at: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

The “listen live” link for all 12 games is: https://www.meridix.com/live.php?liveid=OHSAA1

OHSAA Radio Network coverage will include analysis between game, including coverage of the postgame press conferences.

Live online stats are available for all 12 games at http://ohsaa.statbroadcast.com

Ticket Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/TheSchott

Girls Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2018-19/2019-OHSAA-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament-Coverage

2019 Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Monday, February 11, 2019

Home Team Listed First.

Division III

No. 4 Berlin Hiland (26-2) vs. No. 1 Columbus Africentric (26-0), Thursday, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Waynesville (26-0) vs. No. 6 Doylestown Chippewa (25-1), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-9) vs. No. 1-tie Dayton Carroll (26-2), Thursday, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Toledo Rogers (25-2) vs. No. 5 Thornville Sheridan (25-2), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 9 Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (23-4) vs. No. 2 Minster (26-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Ottoville (24-3) vs. Shadyside (24-4), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 7 Canton GlenOak (22-2) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Pickerington Central (27-1) vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy (23-5), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

OHSAA Radio Network Information – 2019 Basketball State Tournaments

Stations can have regional and state tournament rights fees waived by carrying OHSAA Radio Network programming

https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio