Raider men fall to NKU

GREENE COUNTY — The Wright State University men’s basketball team met up with a sharpshooting bunch from Northern Kentucky University in the Horizon League championship game, March 12 at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

NKU (26-8) connected on 51 percent of its shots for the game, and bombed 12 3-pointers (connecting on 12 of 21 for 57.1 percent) in claiming a 77-66 win over Wright State.

With the win, Northern Kentucky University earns the Horizon League’s automatic bid into the NCAA national championship tournament.

NKU led by as much as 18 points in the first half, and stayed out in front for most of the contest.

Five Norse players finished the game in double-figure scoring, led by Jalen Tate who scored a game-high 17 points.

Billy Wampler led Wright State with a 16-point effort, while teammates Mark Hughes and Cole Gentry scored 15 points each. Loudon Love was next for the Raiders with nine.

WSU’s Alan Vest led the team with seven rebounds, but did not score.

Having won the Horizon League’s regular season title, WSU (21-13) has a spot guaranteed in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) field. The Raiders will learn their first-round opponent Sunday night, after the NCAA tournament selections have been made.

Wright State will be making its first-ever appearance in the NIT tournament.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_wrightstatelogo_PS.jpg

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.