Sports Digest

‘Creek resident runner-up at state

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek resident Michael Baker, a senior student at Cincinnati La Salle High School, finished second in the Division I Individual State Wrestling Championship, held March 7-9 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

Baker, the Kettering District champion, lost to Hilliard Darby district champ Seth Shumate of Dublin Coffman by an 11-3 major decision in the Division I 195-pound final. A sixth-place state finisher last season, Baker claimed wins over Oregon Clay’s Ty Cobb (by 17-0 technical fall) in the first round, decisioned Dublin Scioto’s Deron Pulliam, 5-3, in the championship quarterfinals, then earned an 11-1 major decision over Mentor district champion Jordan Greer of Avon in the championship semis, before losing in the final. Baker finished his senior season with a 40-5 record.

Opening Day tickets on sale Saturday

CINCINNATI — A limited number of 2019 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16.

Tickets are available only at the Great American Ball Park ticket windows, while supplies last.

Prices range from $35 to $55 for the Reds versus Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day game at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

There is a limit of four Opening Day tickets per person. Cash and major credit cards will be accepted.

Fans will be permitted to form a line at the ballpark for tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, March 15.

The 2019 season marks the final year that Opening Day tickets will be sold at the windows of Great American Ball Park. In 2020 and beyond, all sales will be facilitated through the popular online sweepstakes opportunity only.

Fans will receive wristbands indicating their place in line and may not hold spots for friends or family who are not in attendance. Fans will be expected to remain on-site and random checks will be performed until the ticket sale begins. The Opening Day ticket sale will happen rain or shine.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages on the property of Great American Ball Park is a violation of state law and violators will be asked to leave the premises by police. Open flames and propane heaters will not be permitted on the ballpark premises.

Dragons announce fireworks shows

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball organization announced March 12 six post-game fireworks shows have been scheduled at Fifth Third Field during the 2019 season. All six shows are presented by Associated Builders and Contractors.

Fireworks shows will begin after the conclusion of the Dragons game on the following Saturday game dates, as well as Friday, June 21 (all six games begin at 7 p.m.): April 27; May 11; June 1; August 10; August 31.

Single-game tickets for these six games and all Dragons 2019 home games are available starting Thursday, March 14 at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

Dayton Rumble March 16

FAIRBORN — Several of the world’s top bull riders will be on hand March 16 for the Dayton Rumble event, which is part of the Pro Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com for $20. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature a field of the world’s best riders all competing for valuable points towards the Velocity Tour Standings and PBR World Standings, in addition to $20,000 in prize money and 170 valuable world points. Go to PBR.com for more Velocity Tour details.

Spring signups continue

JAMESTOWN — Spring Sports registration at Greeneview High School is now open. All parents and athletes must complete registration before student can begin official tryouts/practices. If not getting an email confirming registration then you are not registered. There is a Forgot Password option through the registration website. If account information is not remembered re-create another account. Meeting dates are also included on the first page of the registration process. All meetings will take place in the high school.

DBC hosting Learn-to-Row classes

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 5-7, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 6; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues, if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, go to daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.

Drift Indy returns

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th season

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales have now begun.

Dragons 5K registration continues

DAYTON — Registration is underway for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8 a.m. at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

