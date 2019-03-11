Sports Digest

Norman wins in Florida

SARASOTA, Florida — Cedarville University student, Jamestown native and Xenia/Legacy Christian grad Grace Norman won the women’s PTS5 event at the CAMTRI Paratriathlon American Championships, held at Nathan Benderson Park. Norman was one of 21 members of the U.S. Paratriathlon team to earn medals on March 9. Winning on her 21st birthday, Norman completed the 750-meter run, 18.3-kilometer bike race and 5-kilometer run in one hour, six minutes and 39 seconds, almost five minutes quicker than the event runner up, Kamylle Frenette, of Canada.

Raiders sweep Ohio

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University baseball team swept Ohio University in a pair of weekend games at Nischwitz Stadium. The host Raiders shutout the Bobcats 13-0 on Saturday March 9; then claimed a 12-1 win on Sunday.

Bobcats freshman Treyben Funderburg, a graduate of Beavercreek High, drew a walk in the Sunday contest but was thrown out on a steal attempt. Funderberg did not play in Saturday’s game.

Rodeo coming to Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Several of the world’s top bull riders will be on hand March 16 for the Dayton Rumble event, which is part of the Pro Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com for $20. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature a field of the world’s best riders all competing for valuable points towards the Velocity Tour Standings and PBR World Standings, in addition to $20,000 in prize money and 170 valuable world points. Go to PBR.com for more Velocity Tour details.

Spring signups continue

JAMESTOWN — Spring Sports registration at Greeneview High School is now open. All parents and athletes must complete registration before student can begin official tryouts/practices. If not getting an email confirming registration then you are not registered. There is a Forgot Password option through the registration website. If account information is not remembered re-create another account. Meeting dates are also included on the first page of the registration process. All meetings will take place in the high school.

Learn-to-Row classes

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 5-7, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 6; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues, if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, go to daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.

Drift Indy returns

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-February.

Dragons 5K registration

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

