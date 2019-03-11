Scott second at NCAA indoors

PITTSBURG, Kansas — Central State University hurdler Juan Scott finished in second place in the 60-meter hurdles during Saturday’s March 9 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships.

Scott, a junior from Dayton, tied a season-best pace by crossing the finish line in 7.90 seconds. Charlie Forbes from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs edged Scott with a pace of 7.89 seconds.

“I was focused on running a good race and am happy with the result. We had struggled a little bit in the preliminary round and it was good to bounce back with a strong performance in the final. From my position, I really couldn’t tell how close it was at the finish line. While I didn’t come in first, I still feel good about the overall performance and earning All-American status,” Scott said. “Now, we turn our focus towards the outdoor season. I take enormous pride in running the 110 meter hurdles and have set the goal of regaining my outdoor title in the event. The coaches have me on a good program and I am going to continue to do what I have been doing in order to achieve my goals.”

Scott finishes the 2018-2019 indoor season with three victories in the event while earning U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Assocation (USTFCCCA) All-American honors and South Region Athlete of the Year honors.

Scott is the only Marauder to compete in the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships in three consecutive seasons. Scott won the title in 2018 and recorded a 12th place finish in 2017.

“I told Juan I was really proud of the way he competed this week. .01 seconds is all that separated him from becoming a back-to-back champion and I think he handled the result with confidence in class,” CSU coach James Rollins said. “Juan continues to set history at CSU and we are confident as we prepare for the outdoor season.”

With the outdoor season set to resume next week in Florida, Scott will turn his focus towards his primary event in the 110-meter hurdles. Scott won the 110-meter hurdles national title in 2017 and finished in sixth place last season.

For complete results from this year’s NCAA Div. II Championships, visit results.leonetiming.com.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_CSUlogo_PS.jpg Scott https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_juan_scottPS.jpg Scott

CSU hurdler an All-American

Information courtesy of Central State University. maraudersports.com .

