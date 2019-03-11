WSU women advance to Horizon final

FAIRBORN — There will be a Horizon League women’s basketball showdown at high noon.

At noon on Tuesday March 12, the Wright State Raiders and Green Bay Phoenix will face off in the Horizon League Championship in Detroit.

Wright State and Green Bay split the regular season series, with the Raiders taking the first matchup 85-67 at the Nutter Center. In their second meeting of the season, the Phoenix were able to avenge their early conference loss to the Raiders with a 56-37 win in Green Bay.

Last season, the two teams met in the conference finals with Green Bay cutting down the nets after a 62-44 win against Wright State. In 2015, Wright State and Green Bay met in the conference finals and the Phoenix came away with title after a 86-77 win. In 2014, Wright State took down Green Bay 88-69 in the conference finals to earn an NCAA March Madness berth.

The Raiders went 14-2 in the regular season against Horizon League opponents and earned the No.1 seed in the conference tournament. In the regular season, Wright State’s only blemishes in the conference came against Youngstown State and Green Bay. In the first round of the Horizon League tournament, Wright State hosted No.8 Oakland at home. Against the Grizzlies, the Raiders showed the depth of their bench and played a complete game in an 83-60 win.

Advancing to the semifinals on Monday March 11, the Raiders found themselves in a fight with Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) to advance into the finals. At one point,the Raiders held a 15-point lead, but the Jaguars were able to battle back within striking distance with the help of hot three-point shooting. With their lead diminished to just four points, Wright State was able to hold off IUPUI in the last three minutes due to forcing turnovers and the ability to draw fouls. The Raiders advanced to the finals with a 60-51 win against the Jags.

With the win against IUPUI, Wright State officially tied its program record for most wins at 26 which was set by the 2013-14 team.

The Wright State men’s Horizon League semifinal game had yet to be completed as of presstime. Go to Horizonleague.com and wsuraiders.com for more details.

