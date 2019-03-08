Sports Digest

CSU’s Scott advances to finals

PITTSBURG, Kansas — Central State University hurdler Juan Scott has advanced to the 60 meter hurdles final at the NCAA Division II Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Scott advances to the national final with a pace of 8.05 seconds in Friday’s March 8 preliminary heat. The finals will be held at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday March 9.

Last year, Scott made school history by becoming the first CSU student-athlete to claim an NCAA Div. II indoor individual title since the program earned exclusive NCAA Div. II membership in 2004. He took home the top spot with a time of 7.83 seconds to edge Pittsburg State senior Justice Burks’ pace of 7.85.

Scott, who was named to the USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year earlier this week, has recorded three wins during the 2018-19 indoor season which includes a victory at last month’s Ohio State University Tune-Up where he ran a season-best time of 7.90 seconds.

The Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas serves as the site of the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships. Events will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Gem City Sports hosting baseball

GREENE COUNTY — The Gem City Sports Network will host a Saturday, March 9 college baseball doubleheader between the Kellogg Bruins and Sinclair Community College at 11 a.m.

GCSN will also broadcast Sunday’s 3 p.m. college baseball game between the Dayton Flyers and Wright State Raiders at Nischwitz Stadium on the WSU campus.

All the games can be heard live on radio1.gemcitysports.com or later on our website www.gemcitysports.com .

Dayton Rumble

FAIRBORN — Several of the world’s top bull riders will be on hand March 16 for the Dayton Rumble event, which is part of the Pro Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com for $20. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature a field of the world’s best riders all competing for valuable points towards the Velocity Tour Standings and PBR World Standings, in addition to $20,000 in prize money and 170 valuable world points. Go to PBR.com for more Velocity Tour details.

Spring signups continue

JAMESTOWN — Spring Sports registration at Greeneview High School is now open. All parents and athletes must complete registration before student can begin official tryouts/practices. If not getting an email confirming registration then you are not registered. There is a Forgot Password option through the registration website. If account information is not remembered re-create another account. Meeting dates are also included on the first page of the registration process. All meetings will take place in the high school.

Learn-to-Row classes

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 5-7, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 6; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues, if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, go to daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.

Drift Indy returns

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-February.

Dragons 5K registration

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.