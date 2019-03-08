State Wrestling Update (Thursday matches)

GREENE COUNTY — How the Greene County area wrestlers are faring at the OHSAA state high school individual wrestling championships, a double-elimination tournament being held Thursday through Saturday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Wrestlers are listed by Division, round and weight class, with name, school and result.
DIVISION I
Championship Preliminaries
152 pounds
Gavin Bell, Beavercreek maj. dec. Noah Ewen, Perrysburg, 12-3
182 pounds
John Hammond, Beavercreek lost by tech. fall to Gary Wokojance, Barberton, 17-2
220 pounds
Bradley Smith, Beavercreek dec. Ethan Smegal, Marysville, 8-3 TB
Consolation Round One
182 pounds
John Hammond, Beavercreek lost to Josh Nagy, Oregon Clay, 10-8 SV
DIVISION II
(No area wrestlers competing)
DIVISION III
Championship Preliminaries
106 pounds
Matt Ellis, Legacy Christian Academy dec. Nolan Frye, Cuyahoga Heights, 2-0
120 pounds
Camron Lacure, Legacy Christian Academy tech. fall Aiden Aiello, Columbus Ready, 17-2
126 pounds
Gavin Brown, Legacy Christian Academy maj. dec. Konnor Duncan, Kirtland, 15-5
145 pounds
Devan Hendricks, Greeneview lost dec. to Brier Marthey, Massilon Tuslaw, 5-3
Consolation Round One
145 pounds
Devan Hendricks, Greeneview dec. Morgan Price, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-4 TB
Complete results from the state wrestling championships can also be found at the wrestling tab on baumspage.com, or at ohsaa.org.