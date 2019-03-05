Sports Digest

H.S. SCHEDULE

Wednesday through Saturday

Wednesday, March 6

No events scheduled

Thursday, March 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division IV Regional Semifinal

Legacy Christian vs. Fort Loramie, 8 p.m. at Butler HS, Vandalia

WRESTLING

State Championships, 3- approx. 10 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus

Friday, March 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division II Regional Semifinal

Carroll/Bloom-Carroll winner vs. Franklin/Valley View winner, 7:30 p.m., Springfield HS

WRESTLING

State Championships, 10 a.m.- approx. 10 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus

Saturday, March 9

WRESTLING

State Championships, 10 a.m.- approx. 8 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus.

Stoneburner ninth at state indoor meet

GENEVA — At the Ohio Indoor Division II-III Championships on Saturday, March 2, Greeneview’s Jaron Stoneburner took ninth overall in the shot-put. Seeded 13th, Jaron had a strong preliminary throw to make the finals. His best throw was 48 feet, 11 inches.

Bulldogs in NAIA Wednesday

WILBERFORCE — The Wilberforce University women’s basketball team will play its first NAIA Division II tournament game in school history on Wednesday, March 6 in Sioux City, Iowa. The Bulldogs, playing in the Naismith Bracket as the eighth seed, will take on No. 1 overall seed Concordia University (Nebraska), the top-ranked team in the final regular season NAIA Division II coaches poll.

Nia McCormick leads Wilberforce (14-12) with 13.5 points scored per game. Concordia is led by Taylor Cockerill who averages 15.8 points per game. Wednesday’s game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. (Eastern) start at the Tyson Events Center. The winner will play either No. 4 bracket seed Sterling College (Kansas) or No. 5 Cardinal Stritch University (Wisconsin). They will have live radio coverage of the game on www.1049maxcountry.com.

Greeneview holding spring registration

JAMESTOWN — Spring Sports registration at Greeneview High School is now open. All parents and athletes must complete registration before student can begin official tryouts/practices. If not getting an email confirming registration then you are not registered. There is a Forgot Password option through the registration website. If account information is not remembered re-create another account. Meeting dates are also included on the first page of the registration process. All meetings will take place in the high school.

Drift Indy returns

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales are now on sale.

Dragons 5K registration

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

