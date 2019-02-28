Track athletes headed to NCAA meet

CEDARVILLE — Five Cedarville University Yellow Jackets and one Central State University Marauder will be heading to the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 8-9 in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The two-day event will be held at the Robert W. Plaster Center at Pittsburg State University.

Yellow Jacket senior Carsyn Koch-Johnson, the two-time NCAA Indoor 800-meter champion, has the sixth-fastest time in the event at two minutes, 8.93 seconds. She is seeded fifth in the preliminary heat among 18 competitors.

Koch-Johnson is joined in the distance medley relay by freshman Olivia Hoffman, senior Sarah Hoffman, and sophomore Rachel Sweeney. The quartet has the seventh-best time at 11:40.77 out of 12 qualifying teams.

The women’s 800-meter preliminaries are scheduled for 6:40 p.m., with the distance medley relay final at 8:40 p.m., on Friday, March 8. The 800-meter final is set for 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

Cedarville sophomore Tommy Ansiel will compete in the pole vault. He is tied for the No. 2 mark in the country at 17 feet, 2 3/4 inches (5.25 meters) in a field of 16 vaulters.

The men’s pole vault competition will take place at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

Central State’s Juan Scott, is the defending NCAA Division II 60-meter hurdles champion. The Marauders junior qualified for the championships in the 60-meter hurdles, tied with two others for the second-best time in the event at 7.90 seconds, out of 16 hurdlers.

The men’s 60-meter hurdles preliminaries start at 2:45 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Host Pittsburg State is the defending NCAA Division II men’s track & field champion. West Texas A&M is the defending women’s D-II track and field champ. According to the NCAA, there will be 83 colleges and universities represented in the men’s competitions, and 92 in the women’s competition.

The championships will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Information courtesy of the NCAA, Cedarville University and Central State University.

