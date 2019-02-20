Scott claims hurdles win at OSU meet

COLUMBUS — Junior hurdler Juan Scott continued his impressive indoor season with another win at the Ohio State University Tune-Up on Feb. 15.

Scott qualified for the 60-meter hurdle finals with a time of 7.90 seconds in the preliminaries. In the finals, Scott duplicated his pace of 7.90 to take first place in the event. He beat out Ohio State University hurdler DaJuan Seward (7.92) and Miami University Ohio’s Aaron Muresan (8.00) for the top spot. Scott knotched his third win of his career at OSU’s event and his third win of the current indoor season.

Scott, who automatically qualifies for next month’s NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships, ranks No. 2 in the nation among all NCAA Division II athletes in the 60-meter hurdles. He enters nationals as the defending 60-meter hurdles champion.

Scott later teamed up with Dametrius Alexander, Isreal Williamson and Baron Wilson to run a season-best time of 3:18.20 in the 1,600-meter relays for a third-place finish.

Krystal Mitchell highlighted the women’s efforts. Mitchell, a junior from the Bahamas, ran a personal-best time of 7.68 in the 60-meter preliminaries. She then improved on her time in the finals with a 7.67, finishing in sixth place overall. Mitchell currently ranks No. 31 in the event among NCAA Div II athletes.

Other notable CSU performances included:

• A fourth-place finish from Alexander in the men’s 800-meter run (1:58.73)

• Denise Munday’s seventh-place result in the 200-meter run (26.57 – personal best)

• A 10th-place finish from Mysia Wallace in the 400-meter dash (1:02.47)

• Raymond Korir’s 12th-place finish in the 3,000-meter run (8:44.87 – personal best)

CSU begins the outdoor season on Saturday, Feb. 23 with back-to-back meets at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia. Events will begin at 9 a.m.